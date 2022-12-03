Aerosmith cancels Las Vegas concert hours before show after Steven Tyler became ill

<!–

Fans looking to rock out with Aerosmith at Friday night’s residency show in Las Vegas had their hopes dashed.

The concert was canceled just two hours before the curtain was due to open on the Dolby Live stage due to illness.

The band released a statement on social media revealing that 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler, who was reportedly “doing extremely well” last summer after spending time in rehab, had fallen ill.

“It is with great disappointment that we have to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the group wrote.

He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s show in Las Vegas. Our sincere apologies for the last minute message.’

Disappointed fans were told they would get their tickets back.

There was no word on what kind of illness the Walk This Way singer suffered.

The multiple Grammy winners began their Deuces Wild Vegas residency in September and it’s scheduled to continue through December 11.

The rockers had to cancel the first leg of their stay in May when Steven voluntarily checked into rehab after reverting to pain medication after foot surgery.

The best-selling American rock band recently signed a deal with Universal Music Group to bring their hits under one umbrella, which includes all of their early music and any future hits.

The deal also includes video and photos. Each individual work by Steven and all band members: Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer.

Aerosmith was founded 50 years ago and has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide.