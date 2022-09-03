Aerobics Oz Style star’s son claims he was being ‘carjacked’ when he stabbed a teenager to death

The teenage son of a former TV star charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old to death claims he defended himself while being ‘carjacked’.

Jaden Martinovich (18) is said to have stabbed a knife in the heart of the 17-year-old on August 27 in a failed drug deal in North Perth.

Martinovich, whose mother is former Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich, saw the charges against him upgraded to murder after the 17-year-old died on Friday.

Martinovich appeared in court on Saturday and made no plea, but maintained through his lawyer that he acted in self-defense during an attempted carjacking.

His mother, described as “Australia’s leading personal trainer,” burst into tears when her son was led away, though she raised her fist several times in solidarity with him.

Police say in dashcam footage captured from Martinovich’s car after the stabbing, he is said to have said: ‘I’m going to sleep like a baby tonight knowing I stuck a knife in some of C…’s vital organs’ .

“That’s great, I love doing that.”

Jaden Martinovich (left) with his mother Kelly (right), who supported her son in court last week. Ms. Martinovich is an aerobics star of the 80s and 90s who was featured on the TV show Aerobics Oz Style

Prosecutors allege that on the night of the alleged incident, police have dashcam audio from Martinovich’s car, where he was accused of buying a bag of sea salt under the pretense that it was the drug meth (pictured, left, with his mother Kelly )

Martinovich was remanded in custody on Saturday and will appear in court again later this month.

He was originally charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm to the 17-year-old boy, but that charge was upgraded to murder after the boy’s death.

Prosecutors allege that on the night of the alleged incident, police have dashcam audio from Martinovich’s car, where he is accused of purchasing a bag of sea salt on the pretext that it was the drug meth, The West Australian reported.

Martinovich reportedly arranged a drug deal with the victim on social media before driving to a parking lot near Bourke St with two teenage friends.

Police prosecutors will, after a brief conversation, claim that the victim got into his car and drove away while his two associates were still inside.

Martinovich would then have chased the car, opened the driver’s door and told the victim ‘go away, I have a knife’.

He then allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old in the heart.

His mother is an aerobics star of the 80s and 90s who was featured on the hit TV show Aerobics Oz Style, which ran over 6000 episodes on Channel 10 for 23 years until 2005.

It is not suggested that Ms. Martinovich is in any way connected to the alleged crime.

Martinovich, 18, had previously been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the 17-year-old boy following an incident on Bourke St in North Perth around 9:30 pm on August 27, but the charge has now been upgraded to murder.

Martinovich was given a strict $25,000 bail and a $100,000 bond after a court appearance last week

Ms Martinovich was at Perth Magistrates Court last week to support her son with the teen’s father, Levi

Ms. Martinovich and husband Levi Martinovich refused to speak to the press as they exited court for a waiting SUV.

Martinovich was released on bail Wednesday before his grievous bodily harm charge was upgraded to murder after he paid $25,000 bail and his parents paid $100,000 bail.

Heartbroken family friends of the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, paid tribute to him after his death.

“My little brother, you got wings today and showed us that nothing lasts forever, we will all miss you until the end of time, you were and still are such an important person in everyone’s life,” wrote one on social media.

“God chose you to be (a) corner to take care of all your brothers and sisters and I’m sorry it went this way, but you will be missed by all you left behind, such (a) impact on everyone you met.’