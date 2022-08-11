Aerial views of England show scorched earth as parts of the UK resemble a desert

Aerial photos have revealed the impact of Britain’s heat wave that has set in farmers with dried out crops and vast desert-like landscapes in areas normally filled with patches of greenery as the country endured its driest July since 1935 and record-breaking temperatures of 40°C.

Photos taken around East Midlands Airport show patches of scorched grass all over the countryside – as concerns mount over water shortages thanks to rising temperatures.

The Met Office has also raised its Fire Severity Index to exceptional – the highest level – today for much of southern England and Wales alongside an amber as the mercury is expected to rise to ‘deadly hot’ temperatures of 36C this weekend ( 97F). The warning system has also been at its second-highest alert level for seven weeks, the longest stretch since 1976.

It comes as several households in parts of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire are facing water shortages following a pipe burst on Thursday and the drying up of the Stokenchurch reservoir.

Thames Water confessed yesterday to leaking nearly a quarter of all the water it supplies through cracks — but the company’s strategy director said we “need to be more efficient” — like the Germans and Danes.

It said it is preparing to impose a ban on garden hoses in the ‘next few weeks’, affecting 15 million customers in London and the south east.

Britons in Oxfordshire (pictured) and Milton Keynes were pictured on Wednesday wearing umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun while playing golf on a bone-dry course

Pictured: Golfers play on a scorched course as UK enters another blistering heat wave

Pictured: On a farm in Harpole, near Northampton, cows are depicted eating straw and silage, which is normally a winter fodder

Pictured: An alarming aerial view of a parched lawn during a T20 Last Man Stands cricket match

Environment Minister George Eustice yesterday called on water company bosses to discuss the water crisis amid reports that a state of drought could be declared.

Yorkshire Water confirmed it is also considering introducing a garden hose ban. Sources at the Environment Agency confirmed that Yorkshire, Anglian and South West Water are all considering bans on garden hoses – which would lead to water restrictions for more than 32 million people in England and Wales.

South East Water in Kent and Sussex, Southern Water in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and Welsh Water have announced bans.

But Thames had to admit that while pursuing a ban on garden hoses, it is wasting more than 635 million liters of water a day.

Cathryn Ross, director of strategy and regulation at Thames Water, told Radio 4’s Today: ‘In all likelihood, we will move to the ban on garden hoses in the coming weeks.’

She confirmed that leaks were endemic to the Thames network.

Andrew Sells, head of Natural England between 2014 and 2019, accused water companies of selling reservoirs that could have helped alleviate the drought to housing developers.

“Several of our water companies preferred to build houses on some of their reservoirs, and last week we learned that together they have built exactly zero new reservoirs in the last 30 years,” he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

“No doubt some reservoirs had reached the end of their working lives, but by leaving this infrastructure, without any replacement, they have put short-term gains back above long-term supply.”

Pictured: Sunseekers walk near the low water levels at Baitings Reservoir in Ripponden, West Yorkshire, as water company bosses are urged to impose a garden hose ban across England to mitigate the worst effects of drought on rivers and wildlife to prevent

Pictured: Dry areas in South East London as warm weather continues and threat of a garden hose ban may take effect

Pictured: Parched ground in a park, after a long spell of little rain and warm weather in St Albans

Firefighters bring a field fire under control near Ashford in Kent as the Met Office raised its Fire Severity Index to exceptional – the highest level – for much of southern England and Wales today

The sports fields of a Cambridge University remain dry and dusty after weeks of exceptionally hot weather in Britain. Drone photos show the parched cricket pitch and tennis courts

Scorched fairways at Links Golf Club in Newmarket as Britain braces for another heatwave that will last longer than July’s record-breaking heatwave

An aerial view of the historic Iron Age hill fortress of Maiden Castle in Dorchester in Dorset, where the grass has been scorched by the hot summer sun and drought

The companies that have sold decommissioned reservoirs in recent years include Thames Water, Severn Trent and Southern Water.

Meanwhile, the Woodhead Reservoir in the Peak District has seen a drop in water levels in recent days.

Photos taken at Dernford Reservoir near Cambridgeshire also show low water levels as water companies struggle to meet demand.

Nearby, the Granta River still flows, but at much lower levels than normal.

Last month, the river was reported to be at a low 5cm, despite previously being more than a meter.