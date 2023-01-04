Advocates gather in front of the Warnerville warming center

WARNERVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., outside the Warnerville United Methodist Church. Hours later, the church will be closed, despite once being the only heat center for the homeless in Schoharie County.

The station was closed by the City of Richmondville in November 2022. Before that, the program, sponsored by Catholic Charities and the Department of Social Services, was able to provide cots, bathrooms, a washer and dryer, hot drinks, water, and microwave meals for 10 people per night. Trained supervisors were on hand 24 hours a day to keep the environment safe and comfortable for everyone.

This was not a homeless shelter, Fran Sossei, president of the Warnerville United Methodist Church board of directors, stressed in a November interview. People came in around 5:30pm every night and left at 8:00am. Extensive security procedures were in place, including a check-in process that involved confiscating drugs.

The heating station was only open for about three weeks before being shut down. The Richmondville code officer shut down the station because of what Sossei called a “vague law for hamlets.”

Following Wednesday’s rally, attorneys plan to march to the Richmondville Fire Hall to attend the Zoning Board of Appeals hearing at 5 p.m. said in an emailed statement. “The zoning plan has ruled that providing shelter to the homeless is not part of the church’s task.”

If you’d like to join in, advocates will meet outside Warnerville Church, at 1615 Route 7, just before 3:30 p.m.