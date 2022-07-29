Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert after she couldn’t keep up with her parents 

The adult migrant daughter of a couple who had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert on Wednesday by US Border Patrol agents in West Texas.

Her parents have been taken into custody after they were found by the National Guard near US Highway 90 in Sanderson, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.

The concerned parents provided the location where they had left their daughter.

Border agents assigned to the Big Bend Sector of the US Border Patrol and a West Texas law enforcement officer were dispatched but found the woman dead when they reached her.

Her death was caused by dehydration, officials said. Her name, age and nationality have not been released by the Dutch DPA.

Sean L. McGoffin, chief patrol officer for the Big Bend sector, mourned the death of the migrant woman after border agents and police tried to save her life.

“The passing of this young lady is tragic,” McGoffin said. “I want to emphasize how dangerous the terrain and the weather can be for migrants or anyone else in this region.”

The number of migrant deaths along the 1,954 mile border has increased in recent years.

At least 650 people died crossing the border in 2021, the most since 2014, when the United Nations International Organization for Migration began collecting data on migrant deaths.

Most deaths are caused by exposure to heat, according to the Dutch DPA.

At least 290 migrants died in the first six months of 2022, including 53 who died after being found abandoned on June 27 in a locked tractor trailer on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.

At least 32 deaths were recorded along the US Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector, which is responsible for securing 165,154 square miles throughout 77 counties in Texas counties and the entire state of Oklahoma. Agents also cover 517 miles of the riverfront along the Rio Grande.

The Dutch DPA reported 557 migrant deaths in fiscal year 2021, an increase from 254 in fiscal year 2020 and 300 deaths in fiscal year 2019.