Adrienne Houghton shares peek of newborn baby Ever as well as tattoo of his name: ‘I am so in love’

Adrienne Houghton shared a few peeks at her newborn baby Ever via Instagram on Thursday.

The 38-year-old television personality, formerly known as Adrienne Bailon, shared two photos on her Instagram with parts of her baby on it.

The first photo showed Ever’s hand, as well as Adrienne’s full chest and a gold necklace with Ever’s name.

Baby on board: Adrienne Houghton shared a few peeks at her newborn Ever via Instagram on Thursday

In the second photo, a selfie, Adrienne leaned close to her baby’s car seat and flashed a small smile.

She was holding a cup of coffee in her hand and her hair was tied up in a messy bun.

Her son’s face was partially visible, though much of it was obscured by the top of the car seat he was in with the shade pulled all the way down to protect him from the blazing sun.

Shaking hands: The first photo showed Ever’s hand, as well as Adrienne’s full chest and gold necklace bearing Ever’s name

New ink: After posting the couple photos, Houghton also shared a photo of her new tattoo, Ever’s name in italics, on her Instagram story

The former Cheetah Girls star captioned the photos, “lately @everjames.” The tagged account is one that she and her husband Israel set up for the newborn.

The account already has more than 44 thousand followers, although at the time of writing nothing has been posted on it

After posting the couple photos, Houghton also shared a photo of her new tattoo on her Instagram story.

It had the word “ever,” written in italics, permanently inked on the side of her hand.

She captioned the photo: “I’m so in love with my @everjames tattoo.” She also tagged artist Michelle Santana, who is believed to have gotten the tattoo, in the post.

Happy news: Adrienne Bailon announced the birth of her son via surrogate earlier this week

Happy couple: Adrienne and Israel married in 2016 after dating for less than a year (photo 2019)

Adrienne and Israel announced the birth of their child earlier this week through a surrogate mother.

The singer shared a photo of her holding their newborn baby and then revealed his name.

Adrienne wrote: ‘We have been praying quietly for the past nine months while sitting on this most magnificent secret’, adding that they feel ‘love and gratitude’ for God, their surrogate, friends and family who were with them during their ‘challenge’ journey to parenthood that lasted five years.

Adrienne and Israel married in 2016 after dating for less than a year.