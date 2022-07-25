Adrien Rabiot is training with Juventus’ Under-23’s and wants to force move back to PSG

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is looking for a way out of Juventus after being included in their squad for the under-23 season.

The 26-year-old was the standout name at the Juventus Under-23 pre-season retreat at the Rovetta sports center in Bergomi after being left out of the roster of Massimo Allegri who is currently touring America for personal reasons.

It remains unclear what those personal reasons were, but now that Rabiot is training with the Under-23s, he now hopes to leave the club and return to Ligue 1.

Rabiot has trained with Juventus’ Under-23s and is looking for a way out of Turin

The French midfielder wants to return to Ligue 1 and loves a return to former club PSG

According to reports in TuttosportRabiot wants to return to PSG, despite leaving under a cloud when he moved to Juventus in 2019. Lyon could also be an option, which is reportedly interested in the France international.

Rabiot has 129 appearances and 6 goals to his name for the old lady, but Juventus would be happy to take his €7million-a-year salary off their books – a figure that would deter interested parties from the Premier League.

His mother and agent Veronique is working on a return to Paris Saint-Germain, a move Rabiot prefers over any other French club.

Rabiot has 29 caps for France and was part of the national team at Euro 2020 last year

Rabiot started his career at PSG and played almost 230 times for the club before leaving in 2019

Juventus have bought back French star Paul Pogba after his Man Utd contract expired

Juventus have had a busy summer so far, securing the free transfers from Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba and splashing out to Turin’s Gleison Bremer.

Though that money was largely offset by the sale of Matthijs de Ligt, who left the club in a £63m deal to Bayern Munich.

The Italian giants have also signed a £34m deal with Fiorentina for Federico Chiesa and signed Genoa defender Andrea Cambiaso.