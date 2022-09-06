Adrien Brody puts on a loving display with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman at Venice Film Festival

<!–

Adrien Brody looked cheerful as he walked hand in hand with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman in Venice.

The Oscar winner, 49, cut a neat figure in a black leather jacket that he paired with a white patterned T-shirt.

The star rocked a pair of skinny gray jeans with the number and opted for a pair of crisp white sneakers.

The pianist-actor tucked his dark brown locks behind his ears while hiding behind dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Georgina cut a stylish figure in dark blue jeans, which she combined with a long coordinated shirt.

The beauty, who was once married to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, opted for a black top underneath the buttoned denim ensemble.

She pulled a black belt around her waist as she walked down the street with her hands in her pockets.

Georgine showed off her stuff in a pair of black studded sandals and enjoyed the warm weather behind dark sunglasses.

Georgina completed her chic number with several gold bracelets and a matching necklace.

The couple, who have been dating since March 2020, were spotted boarding a water taxi as they put on a loving performance at the Venice Film Festival.

The 79th annual Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday in the historic Italian city with White Noise as the curtain for the event.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.