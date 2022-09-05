WhatsNew2Day
Adriana Lima, 41, welcomes child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, her third, and name is colorful

Adriana Lima, 41, welcomes first child, a son, with boyfriend Andre Lemmers for her third total…and the name is colorful

By Justin Enriquez for Dailymail.com

Published: 14:48, September 5, 2022 | Updated: 14:49, September 5, 2022

Supermodel Adriana Lima welcomed her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers as she became a mother for the third time.

The 41-year-old Victoria’s Secret icon welcomed a son with her entertainment CEO boyfriend in Santa Monica, California, on Monday, August 29. People Monday morning.

The couple has chosen a rather colorful name for the child, as they have called him Cyan Lima Lemmers.

Joy: Supermodel Adriana Lima welcomed her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers as she became a mother for the third time, the couple will be seen in Cannes, France in May

Joy: Supermodel Adriana Lima welcomed her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers as she became a mother for the third time, the couple will be seen in Cannes, France in May

A source close to the couple told the weekly that their son’s name was “inspired by the beautiful colors of the water around the world in destinations such as the Maldives, Bahamas and Bora Bora.”

“Cyan is the color between green and blue in the color spectrum.”

