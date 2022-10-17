Adrian Widjy: Foodies love a $20 'watermelon fork' that allows you to cut, cube and eat the fruit

<!–

Foodies will lose it over a multi-use 'watermelon fork' that allows you to easily slice, dice and eat the fruit

Sydney foodie Adrian Widjy found the $20 Amazon purchase and uploaded it to his TikTok account.

The gadget has a blade on one side that allows you to slice the watermelon and then dice it, and has a fork on the other side for eating the diced fruit.

Foodies will lose it over a multi-purpose watermelon fork that allows you to cut, slice and eat the fruit

The ingenious product retails for $20 at Amazon. The gadget has a blade on one side that allows you to slice the watermelon and then dice it, and a fork on the other side to eat the diced fruit.

Why you should eat watermelon rind * It can reduce blood pressure * It is rich in fiber * It has the amino acid citrulline, which can improve your exercise performance and even make you better in bed

‘I was speechless when I saw how this watermelon fork works. You can clean this watermelon seamlessly at any angle using this, said Adrian.

Fans go wild for the ‘fantastic’ product and are desperate to get their hands on one.

“Love this,” said one woman.

‘I’m obsessed,’ wrote one happy customer.

Others recommended that an inexpensive way to make the product yourself would be to bend the two outer fork legs inward.

“Bend two ends of the fork and do the same,” said one man.

Some people were not convinced that the gadget was a necessity.

‘Practical? Just use a knife,” one man commented.

‘I appreciate the spirit of the invention, but maybe it wasn’t made because it wasn’t needed.’

The foodie previously shared a different watermelon slicer that ‘easily’ dices watermelon.

The watermelon ‘windmill’ slicer costs $30 on Amazon and can be used for a variety of fruits, including melon and papaya.

Fans have said they are ‘running’ to Amazon to get this product.

These gadgets will work best if the fruit is ripe.

The green lines on a watermelon are a good indicator of whether the watermelon is ripe or not, they should be at least two fingers wide if it is ripe.

People have different theories about how to know if the watermelon will be sweet or not.

Some believe that if the root point on the bottom of the watermelon is small, it means that the fruit is super sweet, others believe that the watermelon is sweet if the entire fruit is large and round, if there is an orange discoloration, or if it has tissue.