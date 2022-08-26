ADRIAN THRILLS: Rock ‘n’ roll’s prophets of doom lighten up (a little bit) 

MUSE: Will of the People (Warner)

Verdict: dazzling showmanship

Rating:

CHANGED IMAGES: Mascara Streakz (Cooking Vinyl)

Verdict: far from cosmetic

Rating:

WILLIAM ORBIT: The Painter (Warner)

Verdict: subtle brushstrokes

Rating:

As a musician whose songs are filled with conspiracy theories and visions of global doom and gloom, Matt Bellamy could be forgiven for saying ‘I told you so’ in recent years.

A pandemic, war in Europe, Biblical floods, epic drought. . . yes, our brave new world has often resembled something from an album by his band Muse.

However, seeing some of Bellamy’s worst nightmares come true must have given the Devon-based Teignmouth trio food for thought when considering their ninth album.

Matthew Bellamy of Muse performed at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy over three years ago on July 12, 2019

Maybe they should go the other way? Will you surprise us with a set of romantic ballads, or escapist dance melodies?

On the evidence of Will Of The People, that’s wishful thinking.

Bellamy, 44, calls their new record a “personal navigation” inspired by “the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world.” So no change there. . . although it’s not quite business as usual.

Bellamy, 44 (pictured performing in Atlanta) calls Muse’s new record a “personal navigation” inspired by “the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world”

Muse has always tempered a bleak worldview with an undercurrent of playful jest – and these songs aren’t as heavy as they seem on the surface.

After experimenting with a more mainstream sound on 2018’s Simulation Theory, created with Swedish pop alchemist Shellback and R&B kingpin Timbaland, the trio have returned to rock guitars for the first time since 2015’s Drones, with a touch of funk.

Unlike the latter (a concept album about modern war), their latest effort flies by, with most tracks clocking in at around three minutes.

Thanks to Bellamy’s dazzling showmanship and the driving rhythms of bassist Chris Wolsten-holme and drummer Dominic Howard, this is the work of a supremely confident band.

There are electronic stomps, rock hard heavy metal tracks and flowing ballads, but it’s all typical Muse.

The stylistic scope is evident in the first three songs. Set on a fictional planet under authoritarian rule, the title track is a catchy 1970s-inspired slice of glam rock.

This is followed by Compliance, an electro-funk song about the dangers of gangs and cliques, sung by Bellamy in a penetrating falsetto voice.

Next up is the Freddie Mercury-esque ballad Liberation. There’s plenty to delight the rock fans who will flock to see the band when they hit the road for their spectacular stadium show next year.

Won’t Stand Down is a pounding thrash metal song. Inspired by Paul McCartney’s Bond-themed Live And Let Die, Kill Or Be Killed is all jagged guitars and thumping drums.

There are even moments of subtlety amid the bombast. Ghosts (How Can I Move On) is a piano ballad with classical influences, and You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween, a synth track in the style of Depeche Mode.

Album highlight Verona is an epic ballad about love in the midst of a pandemic.

‘Can we kiss, contamination on our lips?’ whispers Bellamy. Don’t mind the apocalypse, maybe he’s an old romantic after all.

Bellamy performs during the Rock in Rio Lisbon festival, at Parque da Bela Vista, in Lisbon, Portugal, June 18, 2022

One of the most welcome – and unexpected – studio returns of 2022 is that of Altered Images, the Glasgow-based band fronted by Clare Grogan, who are releasing their first new album in 39 years.

The group’s original trajectory mirrored that of ’80s music as a whole. They started life as a post-punk act inspired by Siouxsie And The Banshees, and were John Peel’s darlings on his alternative Radio One show.

They embraced glossy pop and became regulars of Top Of The Pops, before turning to sophisticated, synth-powered dance on 1983’s Bite.

Mascara Streakz picks up where that album left off.

Altered Images’ Clare Grogan Rewind Festival performs at Rewind Festival, Scone Palace, Perth, on 23rd July 2022

The Glasgow band Altered Images, releasing their first new album in 39 years, started out as a post-punk act inspired by Siouxsie And The Banshees

With Clare assisted by her musician husband Stephen Lironi, the title track and Color Of My Dreams are electronic dance numbers, sung with dizzying abandon.

Fresh off his amazing album with actress Jessie Buckley, former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler is helping out as co-writer at Glitter Ball.

There’s a touch of more mature reflection on Home, with Grogan, 60, revealing that “too much heartbreak made me feel alone.”

She’s not down for long, though, with Your Life Is Mine’s jingling guitars, a throwback to the band’s early days, and The Flame reiterating their desire to keep the kitsch in kitchen disco.

William Orbit made a name for himself as a pioneering record producer in the 1990s. The Londoner helped Blur away from Britpop at 13, revived Madonna’s career with Ray Of Light and co-wrote the dreamy Pure Shores for All Saints.

The Painter, his first solo outing in eight years, is more subtle, his elegant production providing an electronic foundation for his predominantly female guest vocalists.

Katie Melua stars on Duende, and there are great twists from Colombian singer Lido Pimienta and American trip-hop sensation Natalie Walker.

It takes a while for The Painter to leave an impression. But Orbit’s musical sketches, despite his sabbatical, still light up a canvas.

All albums are out today. Muse will start a UK tour in Home Park, Plymouth on May 27, 2023. Tickets go on sale today at 9 a.m. (gigsandtours.com). Altered Images kicks off their tour on 9th September at the Spree Festival, Paisley (ticketweb.uk).