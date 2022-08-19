ADRIAN THRILLS: Fifty reasons why queen of clubs Madonna still gets us into the groove

MADONNA: Finally enough love:

50 Number Once (Warner)

Verdict: Madge steps on the beat

Rating:

LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III: Lifetime

Performance (StorySound)

Verdict: Wry and witty

Rating:

The Queen Of Pop celebrated her 64th birthday this week in a famous way. She posted a few snappy selfies on Instagram and threw a party in a Sicilian palace.

A singer whose career has been marked by a love of dance music, she also prepared for today’s release of a new remix album that confirms her desire to spend the summer to the rhythm under a mirror ball.

Madonna, who released her debut single Everybody 40 years ago, made history in 2020 when she became the first artist to set 50 No. 1 records on the American Dance Club Songs chart.

She is now, with a delay, celebrating that milestone by curating her favorite versions, some previously unreleased, of those dance floor gems.

Madonna, 64, has released a new remix album featuring her 50 No. 1 records on the American Dance Club Songs chart

Finally, Enough Love is her first major artistic statement since the intimate Madame X tour of 2020

Wandering for nearly four hours to pops Material Girl isn’t everyone’s idea of ​​the perfect night out, of course; and there are times when this bumper pack feels bloated

Out as a single CD (£11), 3-CD box set (£20), double vinyl LP (£35) and digital download, Finally Enough Love is her first major artistic statement since the intimate Madame X tour of 2020, and – in its 50-track CDs and download editions – it contains enough music to soundtrack an entire night, which wasn’t the case when an abridged, 16-track edition of the album only landed on streaming services in June.

Wandering for nearly four hours to pops Material Girl isn’t everyone’s idea of ​​the perfect night out, of course; and there are times when this bumper pack feels bloated.

But with the songs largely arranged chronologically, it charts not only Madonna’s progress, but the overall evolution of modern dance music. There are nods to the New York club scene that inspired her formative years, plus remixes akin to Chicago house, R&B and electronic pop. The roll call from DJs, producers and guest vocalists reads like a Who’s Who of dance, with the party including Nile Rodgers, Timbaland and Nicki Minaj at the party.

TRACK OF THE WEEK BOY of THE KILLERS Brandon Flowers and co return to big-hearted stadium rock on their first new single since last year’s more nuanced Pressure Machine album. Powered by guitars, synths and a soaring chorus, Boy frontman Flowers finds fatherly advice to his three sons.

The early tracks, many 7-inch single-takes, stem from Madonna’s golden age as a star of the ’80s. Holiday, Like A Virgin and Material Girl all come across well. Into The Groove, Like A Prayer and Express Yourself are second to none.

By the time we reach Vogue and a trance-like mix of Justify My Love, the influence of house music has grown.

There are some missteps. Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, from the Evita film adaptation, is transformed from an epic ballad on the big screen into a clattering Euro disco.

But there was a return in 1998’s Ray Of Light, and American Life’s dance mixes of songs added spice to what was an unusually lackluster album when it came out in 2003.

Today’s songs emphasize the global appeal of dance music. British producer Stuart Price plays songs from Confessions On A Dancefloor, while Italian Benny Benassi and the late Swedish DJ Avicii contribute. Israeli producer Offer Nissim remixes Living For Love, the song that Madonna sang when she unceremoniously tumbled down a staircase with the British in 2015.

Rounding out the collection are four songs from her most recent album, Madame X, including Medellín and I Rise. The latter ballad was reworked by American producer Tracy Young, whose electronic version saw her become the first woman to win a Grammy for a remix in 2020.

As for Madge, do we still need her now that she’s 64? On the proof of these revitalized club classics, the dance floor certainly does.

Loudon Wainwright III was hailed as a new Dylan in 1970, and he hasn’t quite shaken off that parallel five decades later.

“WHEN I started out, I had this romantic idea that I would be dead by the time I was 25,” says Loudon Wainwright III. “That sounded cool and dangerous. I’m glad it didn’t turn out like this.’

The satirical New Yorker turned 75 last year and continues to be obsessed with the aging process on his new album, the wryly titled Lifetime Achievement. His first set of originals since 2014, it features songs enhanced by horns, strings and lap steel guitar. But for the most part, the sounds are stripped down, with the singer-songwriter’s voice backed by nothing more than guitar, harmonica and ukulele.

Hailed as a new Dylan in 1970, he hasn’t quite shaken off that parallel five decades later. But he is also a musical storyteller par excellence and the story songs here capture him at his tragicomic best.

Listeners returning from vacation might chuckle at Fam Vac, where he laments the tensions of the annual summer break. “I need a family vacation, alone…and my family needs a vacation from me,” he sings.

The satirical New Yorker turned 75 last year and he remains obsessed with the aging process on his new album, the wryly titled Lifetime Achievement.

He has written songs about his loved ones before and caused splits with two of his children, musicians Rufus and Martha, who responded with their own cutting songs about him. None of the clans will take offense at this, however. Elsewhere, Hell envisions the Devil creating a softball team with Hitler, Pol Pot, and Stalin, and No Man’s Land is a New York blues track that explores divorce from the family dog’s perspective. “He lives on the East Side, now she’s on the West,” writes the dog account. “The park is in between, and I think that’s for the best.”

With Loudon embarking on a UK tour next month, there’s also a spirited reflection on his return to locations he first visited 50 years ago.

And on How Old Is 75, he continues a tradition of songwriting about getting old that dates back to 1978’s Watch Me Rock, I’m Over 30.

He probably already has one in mind for when he turns 80.