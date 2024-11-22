Adrian Portelli doesn’t look like this anymore! The Block billionaire stuns with brand new makeover

Adrian ‘Mr Lambo’ Portelli surprised fans with a stunning new look on Friday.

The Block billionaire changed his appearance in an ad for his LMCT+ sweepstakes and sweepstakes business.

Usually recognized for his well-groomed pompadour, Adrian now has a completely shaved head.

Although he kept his characteristic beard, the businessman is bald and revealed the very unlikely reason for the change.

In the video shared with Facebook Per LMCT+, Adrian admitted that he was forced to shave his head after losing a bet.

‘Guess what? “It’s me, I lost a bet and I had to shave my head, it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t mean I’m not good for money,” he said.

Adrian ‘Mr Lambo’ Portelli surprised fans with a stunning new look on Friday. He is pictured earlier this month.

He then went on to promote his company’s latest giveaway, which gives participants the chance to win a staggering $1 million.

“This week, one of you will see $1 million in your bank account,” he joked.

A caption on the post added: “Who wants to become a millionaire?” Adrian is giving away $1 million in less than three days and all you need to do to enter is buy a pack today to secure your name in this mega jackpot draw.’

Adrian also took to Instagram on Friday to tease some exciting new plans for his LMCT+ business and announced that he’s working with a new collaborator.

In one video, Adrian hid his new look under an olive green baseball cap as he excitedly shared the news with his company’s 426,000 followers.

He revealed that Energy Australia, which supplies electricity and gas to Australian homes, is collaborating with LMCT+ to help reduce customers’ bills.

“They are offering them an extra two per cent discount on their best possible rate, so LMCT+ customers will get an even better rate than the general public,” he confirmed.

“We just have to wait and see who we have on board to save even more money at the fuel stations,” he added, while previewing some more money-saving initiatives.

The LMCT+ ‘rewards club’ allows customers to pay for different levels of membership to receive entries into luxury gifts, and all five of The Block’s Phillip Island homes are currently up for grabs.

He’s been buying houses from The Block for the past three seasons and giving them away in his giveaways, with 2024 marking his biggest purchases yet.

He spent a total of $15.03 million buying all the luxury homes on Phillip Island from the show’s 2024 season for the first time on the show.

Adrian then revealed that he will be giving away all the homes in a massive ‘resort giveaway’ via LMCT+.

‘Under new management! And as mayor of the city of Portelli, I would like to announce a world first. WE’RE GIVING AWAY A FKN RESORT!’ confirmed on Facebook.

‘1 drawing – 1 prize – Winner takes the entire resort OR $8,000,000 in instant tax-free cash! Let the game begin.

His record-breaking purchases also marked his final year buying property on The Block, as he also confirmed he was withdrawing from the annual auction.

“I think this was my last year, I think this is my last, I’m hanging up my boots after this,” he told 9Entertainment.

Adrian’s purchases also made Maddy and Charlotte Harry the youngest winners of a The Block auction after he bought their home for $3.5 million.