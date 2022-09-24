ADRIAN KAJUMBA: Barrow’s promotion dream would ramp up with a win over league leaders Leyton Orient

What is now known as English football’s third tier has never contained the name Barrow AFC. Could the long wait to reach such heights finally end this season?

It is early days in the new campaign but the Cumbrians have had the kind of historic start that has made them dare to dream.

In their best ever start to a season, Barrow have won seven from nine league games, including one against Doncaster, which Marcus Rashford witnessed when he went to watch his former Manchester United academy mate Tyrell Warren play and score for the Bluebirds.

Barrow have enjoyed a fruitful start to the League Two campaign, sitting second on 21 points

And a start so good in fact that manager Pete Wild, first appointed in May, has already been given a new contract this month.

After finishing third bottom of League Two last season, four-and-a-half months on, they host leaders Leyton Orient at the weekend in second place in the table.

It’s been a remarkably quick turnaround for the Holker Street club, involving the Wild, a major squad overhaul and even a new training ground.

But the process began with the appointment of a new sporting director, Iain Wood, who was asked while on his family holiday in Egypt if he would be up for the challenge of leading Barrow’s rebuilding of co-owners Tony Shearer and Paul Hornby.

After 15 years as a football agent and with his own company, the decision was not easy.

The Bluebirds have never won promotion to the third tier of English football in their history

But having always wanted to one day become an athletic director, Wood eventually decided there was no time like the present.

‘When I walked through the building on the first day, my first thought was “where do I start?” he remembered.

After attending the final game of last season against Northampton as part of a few days of quiet observation of the club, Wood had a better idea and concluded that Barrow needed some direction and structure.

One of his first big calls was to change manager and let former Hull City boss Phil Brown go after stalling the club’s plans to offer him a new contract and replace him with the Wild.

Marcus Rashford saw former team-mate Tyrell Warren against Doncaster a fortnight ago

“The club deserved a manager who understood them,” explained Wood, who also found the team, who had “four or five” different bases last season, a new training ground in Salford, which even he and his family pitched in to help to spice up. .

‘Someone who would give it their all, wear their heart on their sleeve and come in with fresh ideas.

‘Everyone always used to talk about Ian Evatt and what a hero he was. Looking at that kind of form, I had to bring in someone who the club, fans and players can really connect with.’

Wild led Halifax into the National League play-offs in two of his three seasons and Wood added: ‘I just thought this person hadn’t been given a chance and deserved one in the Football League. It was enormous what he did for Halifax.’

Manager Pete Wild has rallied his side to seven wins and just two defeats this season

Together they planned the squad’s transformation. With a mid-table budget, they ran and split, 13 players arrived and 14 left.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s necessary,” Wood said. ‘[Shearer and Hornby] just didn’t want another season where they haven’t slept at night. They take it all personally. They are all Barrow people.’

Wild and Wood shared the workload of zoom calls and traveling up and down the country for face-to-face meetings with potential targets with a few key criteria that helped with the filtering process as they sifted through the options.

Wood said: ‘The first question that me and Pete would look at, or even me before Pete, was are they good people? Will they be here and be a part of what we want to achieve?

‘You’re quickly able to spot players who aren’t so much trying to start making a team, that was one of the easier parts because you knew if people weren’t going to join.’

That’s not to say there weren’t obstacles. Wood said: ‘We came across players that we wanted but they didn’t want to come to Barrow because we are Barrow.

Barrow face Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient on Saturday, who are four points clear at the summit

‘Third bottom, in the middle of nowhere, people didn’t understand we were training in Manchester so they looked to the Lake District and said “hell, I’m not going there.”

– We also missed out on players because we still carry the can from the last previous seasons. People don’t want to be in a relegation battle.

‘We couldn’t shake the perception of some of the players and you can’t blame them for that.

‘Hopefully people are now saying “hell, Barrow would have been a better shout” if they weren’t coming on our journey.’

Of those who did, Ben Whitfield – top of the league’s assist chart with five – and on-loan Sheffield United midfielder Harrison Neal – ‘a Lee Cattermole type’ – have caught the eye.

They joined the likes of existing squad members former Leicester youngster Josh Gordon, centre-back and captain Niall Canavan and former Leeds midfielder Robbie Gotts, who is flourishing after being reassigned this season by the Wild.

Leyton Orient are unbeaten in nine games so far this campaign ahead of their trip to Cumbria

When the squad was formed, there were high hopes that this season could be far better than their relegation favorites tag suggested, fueled by Wood’s experiences with one of his former clients.

‘I helped Chris Wilder get out of League Two [with Northampton]. I’d seen what he bottled up, did a lot of the recruiting with them and seen what it took to get out of the division – good grades, good players, team morale.’

Barrow’s opening day win in front of 11,000 at big-spending Stockport, when they were 3-0 up inside 33 minutes, was the first hint that expectations could be exceeded.

“You see it and think, ‘these boys mean business,'” Wood reflected.

The following week they beat Mark Hughes’ Bradford with a last-minute Gordon winner after being beaten back twice.

“That hasn’t happened over the years in Barrow,” Wood said. ‘As soon as a goal goes in their heads are crumbled. Now they roll up their sleeves and say “is that all you got?”

A win at Holker Street this weekend will continue Barrow’s dream of a historic promotion

‘Those games are the ones because when you say “wow, there’s something special that’s been put together here.”

Now, while there is an apparent recognition that things can go wrong as quickly as they have gone well, Barrow has earned the right to start thinking big.

Wood said: ‘Pete has now got everyone’s attention in the team and they are working for him. If he says “jump”, they say “how high?” and I think that’s just a winning combination.

‘I am proud and excited about the future. Hopefully the fans see me and Pete doing the right things and making the right decisions.

“I’m on cloud nine and the owners deserve a lot of credit and to have some good seasons and times ahead because they’re all great guys.”