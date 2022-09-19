Adrian James Basham’s children’s suffering after he killed wife Samantha Fraser

<!–

Standing by a flagpole at school waiting for their mother, Samantha Fraser’s three children were only confused when she didn’t arrive to pick them up.

That confusion gave way to unimaginable trauma, grief and anger when they realized she would never be there again because their father, who should have loved them, ruined their lives by ending hers.

Fraser, a psychologist, was full of ideas to help young people deal with trauma.

Adrian James Basham created that trauma for his three children, then aged five, seven and nine, when he killed their mother.

Ms Fraser’s eldest daughter, now a teenager, read a heartbreaking statement to the Victorian Supreme Court on Monday, revealing it was sickening to know that despite her mother’s boundless love for others, she was still killed.

“I have spent the last four months writing and crossing out words that will never compare to the damage this man, Adrian James Basham, has done to our lives, my life,” she said.

‘He murdered my mother. He took Sammy’s life and in doing so destroyed so many others.’

She spoke of the cruel comments from classmates, including one child who asked ‘What if (she) becomes a psychopath like her father and kills us?’

She said she wanted to speak in court to get justice for her mother, for her friends and family and for herself.

“I’m here today to show people that I’m a fighter and we’re going to get justice for mom,” she said.

Mrs Fraser’s youngest daughter, now just nine, said Basham had taken the best part of her heart away.

“(Mom) will always be the angel that lights up my sky,” she said.

Fraser’s mother Janine told the court on Monday that she did not want to give Basham the satisfaction of seeing him hurt the family beyond repair, as he had promised to do before, but the heartache they felt was deep and unrelenting.

She said her daughter read about a domestic murder in a newspaper and told her mother it would be her.

“Make sure you don’t let him get away with it,” she said Mrs. Fraser told her.

Basham was found guilty in April of murdering Ms Fraser at her home on July 23, 2018. He had been accused months earlier of raping his estranged wife.

Prosecutors said evidence showed Basham was lying in wait before he attacked Ms Fraser in her garage before putting a rope around her neck and staging the scene to look like a suicide.

The murder was not premeditated, his barrister Ashley Halphen argued in a pre-sentence hearing in the Victorian Supreme Court on Monday.

But Judge Lesley Taylor challenged the plea and found he had at least intended to assault her.

“Fraser had taken so many steps to ensure complete separation from Mr Basham and on the evidence she was petrified of him,” she said.

“And he knew it.”

