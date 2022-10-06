Adrian Chiles admits he’s had a rethink on the efficiency of ADHD treatment

<!–

Adrian Chiles says he has reevaluated his beliefs regarding the efficiency of professional ADHD care after discovering that some patients face a desperate five-year wait for treatment.

The TV presenter was diagnosed with the condition in 2019, having already spent thousands of pounds on private health care and psychiatric treatment after being unable to focus on anything for more than 15 seconds.

But his belief that ADHD, a behavioral disorder that typically begins in childhood and is characterized by a short attention span and poor impulse control, was easy to treat and broadly diagnosed, was tested during a recent meeting with a fellow sufferer.

To write for the guardChiles, 55, says he received a reality check while discussing the condition with Henry Shelford ahead of the Global ADHD Conference, which begins Oct. 6.

He recalled: “I had a few opinions for a long time that I no longer have thanks to him. First, I had developed a sense that ADHD had now gone the other way, being diagnosed and treated on the left, right, and center.

“I was wrong – wrong because I had seen it through the prism of my own experience: essentially, that I could have paid to see a specialist. For everyone else, Shelford made it clear, it’s a very long wait.

And the stakes can be very high. The largest single donor to his charity is the family of a teenager who committed suicide because their world overwhelmed them for lack of treatment for ADHD.”

He added: ‘An unwelcome confirmation of all this came from an old school friend of mine, a GP, in his operating room in the Midlands. He told me the wait for a referral for adult ADHD on his patch is five years.”

However, the presenter also admits that those who don’t have the financial reserves to pay for private care can cut waiting times for treatment through the NHS Right to Choose system, which helps with referrals to various health authorities across the country.

Chiles also rejected the widely held belief that ADHD works in the patient’s favor once they learn to control their fragmented thinking patterns.

He wrote: ‘Yes, if you can harness the chaotic flow of thoughts, there is the potential to achieve great things.

“But for any Heston Blumenthal … there are probably hundreds of budding chefs with the condition who, unlike Heston, have never been able to make it work in their favor.”

The host highlighted the media as an environment where ADHD patients are more likely to succeed because “as a freelance writer and broadcaster, my mental health doesn’t matter much (in a good way) to who uses my services.”

But he was less confident in corporate roles, adding, “Here, ADHD on your resume will rarely be in your favor.

‘How naive I was to think otherwise. And on this occasion, I’m not going to blame my own neurodiversity for such short-sighted, selfish thinking.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please contact the National Attention Deficit Disorder Information and Support Service on 020 8952 280.