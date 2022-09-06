Adorable viral video shows ‘sassy’ toddler telling off mother for putting her drawings in the bin

<!–

This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl tells her mother after finding one of her drawings in the trash.

Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the trash, something all parents can relate to when mountains of hand-drawn ‘masterpieces’ pile up around the house.

Lily’s mother Tracey Casey, 36, a personal trainer, admitted that most of Lily’s drawings from the nursery end up in the trash, except for a few dear ones.

The moment Lily finds out that her drawings have been thrown in the recycling and she confronts her mother Tracey in the most adorable way

Lily is pictured with her mother Tracey, 36, a personal trainer from Suffolk and her little sister

But the clever Lily saw her latest creation in the trash and confronted her mother.

“It’s very rude to throw my paper in the trash,” Lily is heard saying to her mother in a video, as she places the drawing on the table next to her.

You can hear Tracey apologize as her daughter repeats, “that’s very rude.”

‘Sassy’ Lily smiles for the camera, her mother admits she often comes home with drawings from the nursery, most of which end up in recycling – something many parents recognize

Lily puts her crafts back on the table while her mother apologizes in the background. Lily said, ‘It’s very rude to put someone’s drawing in the trash’

Tracey said: ‘She brings drawings from the nursery every day, we keep a few but most of them are recycled.

“She wasn’t really mad, she just said what she was thinking and then forgot.”

The internet instantly fell in love with Lily, with many comparing her to the equally sassy Karen from “Outnumbered.”

One comment read ‘Karen from Outnumbered vibes’ while another said ‘bless her heart, she reminds me of Karen from Outnumbered.’