Adorable video shows high school grad in Canada battle principal in light saber battle at graduation

A Canadian high school graduate fought his principal with a lightsaber at his opening ceremony and won.

As the Darth Vader quote goes, “Your powers are weak, old man.”

Hunter Wark-Pantoja, 18, of Port Moody, British Columbia, was prepared for battle when he pulled out two lightsabers at the Heritage Woods Secondary School graduation ceremony in June.

To the delight of the crowd, Pantoja pulled out an orange lightsaber and handed it to his director Todd Clerkson before pulling out a purple one for himself and starting the battle.

The pair wind up and swing their lightsabers in circular motions before tapping sticks.

In a moment of dramatic tension, both men withdraw their weapons and open their arms wide before Pantoja takes the fatal plunge and slides the lightsaber between Clerkson’s arm and she.

Pantoja struck the fatal blow and won the battle. The Star Wars enthusiast reportedly always brought lightsabers to school on May 4 to celebrate the fandom holiday

They hugged him before Pantoja took his diploma and walked off the stage.

“He’s a Star Wars enthusiast and asked me the day before the show if he could bring a lightsaber on stage,” Clerkson said. Tri-City News.

When asked earlier this year if he could bring one to graduation, Pantoja claimed his principal replied, “Maybe.”

“So of course I took that as a yes,” he said, according to Good News Network.

“He surprised me onstage by producing a second lightsaber, which led to a fun impromptu duel between us,” Clerkson told Tri-City News.

Clerkson (pictured) said Pantoja had asked for a lightsaber to bring to graduation earlier in the school year and was surprised when the student received two

“The whole crowd was screaming and applauding – it couldn’t have been a better way to graduate,” he told Good News Network.

Joey Aconley, the college graduate’s friend who filmed the video, said Pantoja was “always a huge Star Wars fan” and that the student would be bringing lightsabers to school on May 4.

“One day we were chatting about doing something on stage during graduation, but when he actually did it, we all screamed. We cheered so hard for him,” Aconley told Good News Network.

More than 300 graduates took the stage to collect their degrees from Simon Fraser University, where the ceremony was held.