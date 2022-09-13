Adorable moment The Queen’s visit to an Australian primary school in 2000 went wrong

Hilarious images of curious schoolchildren who met Queen Elizabeth II on a tour of Australia 22 years ago have resurfaced after her death last week.

In early 2000, the late Queen toured to Busselton in southwestern Western Australia on the last day of her 16-day royal tour of Australia with her husband, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

The visit included a stop at Vasse Primary School, where a stunned queen was caught off guard by several preschoolers who didn’t recognize her on a tour of their classroom, while another assumed she was just someone’s grandmother.

Brian Devereux had only just started as principal of the school weeks earlier when he received a call from his boss asking if he was willing to receive a very important visit.

The Queen (pictured) was left perplexed by a curious youngster while visiting Vasse Primary School in WA on her Royal Tour of Australia in 2000

‘I said, Oh, yes. Who did you have in mind?’ he told the ABC last week.

“He said, Elizabeth Windsor—and I said, oh, is she in education or something?”

“And my boss, after a short pause, said to me, Brian, does the word Her Majesty or Queen ring any bells with you? I said, are you kidding?’

He vividly remembers the chaotic classroom scenes that took place before the international media.

‘I took Queen Elizabeth to my kindergarten class’ [of] five-year-olds, and a little kid in the front row yelled, ‘Whose grandma is that?’ Mr Devereux recalled.

‘I was sent an article from London by The Daily Telegraph stating that education in Australia was clearly lacking because these children at this particular school did not know who Her Majesty was.’

Mr Devereux was principal of the school for 15 years before retiring in 2015.

Footage of the famous class visit resurfaced earlier this year and quickly went viral after British production company Independent Television News shared it on TikTok.

When her husband attended a seventh-year computer class and was delighted to receive a technology lesson from students, the Queen’s visit to a pre-kindy class didn’t quite go according to plan.

‘What’s your name?’ the curious younger Sol Masters overhears her asking.

She looked stunned for a moment and decided to ignore the question before the stubborn boy asked her name again.

A class visit from the Queen caused confusion in curious younger Jake (pictured)

Another boy named Jake looked confused as he was greeted by the Queen as she inspected his artwork.

The footage also shows four-year-old Jacinta Haywood bursting into tears and being comforted by a teacher after being punched in the head by classmate Sol, who was sitting next to her.

The incident that unfolded before the media sparked headlines around the world, including broadcasters BBC and CNN.

Teachers had spent several weeks preparing the students for the special visit to ensure they behaved their best. But three-year-old Sol was absent from most preparations.

“He’s only been here two days,” Miss Sue Merry told media at the time.

“We told the kids about the Queen, but he missed it all.”

Amused TikTok viewers jumped to Sol’s defense earlier this year, knocking off the Queen’s cold response after the old footage resurfaced.

‘Why couldn’t she just say who she was? They’re kids for God’s sake,” one commented.

Another joked, “For someone with four kids, she really has no idea how to talk to kids.”

Other viewers made comparisons about how the late Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton would have handled the situation very differently.

‘What would Diana have done? Went there [sic] eye level and said ‘hello my name is Diana.’ Her silence is deafening,” one wrote.

Another said: ‘Can you imagine Diana or Kate just ignoring them?’

Teachers had spent weeks preparing the schoolchildren for the Queen’s special visit

The late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, spent the last full day of their Royal Tour in Busselton in southwest WA. They inspect Aboriginal food-gathering tools at a citizen reception

The awkward encounter was not the only memorable moment of the royal visit to Vasse Primary School.

The pair later enjoyed a performance by the school choir at a special gathering when two boys in the audience got involved in a scuffle, forcing the embarrassed staff to intervene.

The incident sparked amusement at Prince Philip, the BBC reported.

The visit in late March 2000 was the final leg of the Royals’ 16-day Australian tour, which included time in NSW, the ACT, Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory,

The tour took place months after the Australians voted against becoming a republic.

It was the Queen’s 13th Australian tour and her second appearance at the school, 46 years after she visited her on her first tour in 1954.

Schoolchildren were among the huge welcoming committee that greeted Queen and Prince Phillip as they landed at Busselton Airport.

The royal couple also inspected world-class produce from the region, touring the Waljin Aboriginal Interpretative Garden before enjoying lunch with local dignitaries prepared by TAFE students.

The Royals then headed north to Perth for their last night in Australia, where they attended a civilian reception at Government House.

“Prince Philip and I have been warmly welcomed by everyone we met, whatever their views and ambitions for the future of this country,” the Queen said.

‘This applies to people of any background, age or walk of life.’

The Queen toured Australia three more times in 2002, 2006 and 2011.

Western Australia was the last state she visited on her last tour.

“Her Majesty attended the meeting of Commonwealth Heads of Government and the Big Aussie Barbecue,” Prime Minister Mark McGowan said.

“Western Australia has a very large number of our citizens who were born in Great Britain. About 300,000 Western Australians were born there – about one in nine of our citizens. Many will feel the loss of Her Majesty very acutely.’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a national holiday for September 22 following the Queen’s death last week.

Her funeral will take place next Monday at London’s Westminster Abbey.