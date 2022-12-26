Adorable moment Prince Louis shares Paddington Bear drawing with a royal fan

This is the adorable moment Prince Louis shared a drawing of a Paddington Bear with a royal fan at the Sandringham estate yesterday.

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, aged four, joined his family for the annual Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Before the service, the Wales family greeted well-wishers lining the path to the church, where a royal admirer presented a drawing of Paddington Bear to Lt. Col. Johnny Thompson.

However, the sweet drawing caught the eye of Prince Louis and prompted the young man to show it to the Princess of Wales, who was busy talking to a sympathetic young man.

Prince Louis is seen asking Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson for the drawing of Paddington Bear

In pictures posted by Twitter user @royalintstablogPrince Louis is seen holding out his hand as he asks to take a closer look at the drawing.

After quickly examining it himself, the four-year-old hands it over to his mother, who bends down to show him a girl of a similar age to Louis.

In the background, a crowd of supporters can be heard saying: ‘Merry Christmas, Louis!’

Capturing the sweet interaction on camera, the royal fan captioned the clip on Twitter: “Moment Prince Louis receives a photo of Paddington Bear from Lt. Col. Johnny Thompson and hands it to his mum.”

The four-year-old then handed the drawing to his mother to show a real young fan.

The Princess of Wales then crouched down by the fan to take a closer look at it.

Family from Wales pictured arriving for the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham

“So cute,” one fan responded.

“You can tell that Kate is naturally attentive,” said another. “The way she recognized Louis while she was still interacting with the individual is textbook.”

Meanwhile, a third said: ‘He gave it to her to give it to that girl ❤️❤️’

Paddington became a totem pole for the Queen in the months after his death because one of his last public appearances was in the delicious skit she filmed with him for his Platinum Jubilee.

As the royals entered the church, the camera captured a sweet moment of brotherly love as Prince George stepped up to lead his younger brother, who took his first Christmas Day walk.

Even though he had never participated in a Christmas walk before, Louis showed that he is a natural by flashing a sweet smile for the camera as he walked towards the church.

The mischievous young prince also picked up a Christmas gift of a feathered Santa from a well-wisher, which he carried with him as his mother, the Princess of Wales, spoke to a little girl who had come out to say hello.

While they are much older than him, it was only the second time Prince George and Princess Charlotte had attended, due to 2020 and 2021 cancellations at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Prince Louis looked adorable in a black coat and a pair of shorts (traditional for young royals up to the age of eight), his older sister Charlotte wore the same burgundy coat she had appeared in at the service. Christmas carols Together at Christmas broadcast on ITV1. On Christmas’ Eve.

After the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate, young royals Princess Charlotte, seven, Prince George, nine and Prince Louis, four, gathered with supporters.

A handshake from Louis! The young royal followed in the footsteps of his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to meet with his supporters.

Prince Louis smiled for the camera as he entered St. Mary Magdalene Church for a Christmas Day service with the royal family.

During the service at Westminster Abbey, which had been hosted by her mother Kate, Charlotte was front and center, laughing at the Dean of Westminster’s anecdote about his cat’s fondness for tinsel and lighting up as Hugh Bonneville read. an excerpt from Paddington Bear in tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

While greeting royal fans at the Sandringham estate, the Princess of Wales told a well-wisher her children have “been given a lot of beautiful things” this year but “got off to quite an early start”.

As the royal family joined King Charles for his walk outside Sandringham church yesterday, Kate was seen talking to a young girl about her day so far.

The young fan, named India, was filmed giving the princess a bouquet of flowers, for which she was thanked.

Kate went on to ask India: ‘Did you have a good morning?’

The princess said, “I’ve had a lovely morning, thank you very much. I started very early this morning.”

The fan, named India, gave the Princess a bouquet of flowers, for which she thanked her.

India replied: ‘Yes, right?’

Then Kate said, “I’ve had a wonderful morning, thank you very much, I’ve got a very early start this morning.”

Another member of the public is heard jumping into the conversation to ask: ‘Did the children get a lot of nice things?’

The princess then said ‘they have many beautiful things’, before walking on.

It was also claimed that Prince William commented on the children’s gifts when he spoke to fans today.

George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, joined their family on the ride

Hilary Marsh, 71, from Suffolk, said: “I asked William if Father Christmas had been for the children and he smiled back and said ‘they’ve had enough presents’.”

William and Kate’s three children were also on the walk and spoke to members of the public wishing them well after their traditional Christmas Day church service at the Norfolk estate.

George, nine, Charlotte, seven and Louis, four, also received some gifts from those waiting outside for Christmas.

Mrs. Clark, who was in the crowd, gave each of the three children a novelty toy called a gonk, a festive gnome in a pointy hat. She also gave Kate flowers.

