Adorable moment girl, 6,mistakenly runs a full 400m lap

A six-year-old girl had a standing ovation when she completed a 10m sprint – only to adorably forget to stop at the finish line and complete a full 400m lap of the track instead.

Edie Campbell-Goddard, from Nottingham, competed in a children’s 10m sprint at the Highland Games in Oban, Argyll and Bute, Scotland.

But after Edie crossed the finish line and saw she was in the lead, she was determined to keep going – and ended up running 400m around the course.

In the cute clip, Edie, wearing a tartan dress, is cheered on by onlookers at the event on August 25.

Edie Campbell-Goddard (right, pictured with her sister Erin, left), from Nottingham, competed in a children’s 10m sprint at the Highland Games in Oban, Argyll and Bute, Scotland

Proud mum-of-two Dawn, 47, said she thinks Edie enjoyed the limelight and making people smile.

Counselor Dawn said: ‘Edie kept asking me “should I run the race” and I said no but as soon as they announced it she was right up there.

‘After she crossed the finish line she looked back and saw she was in the lead so just keep going, she was so determined.

But after Edie (pictured with sister Erin and the Duke of Argyll) crossed the finish line and saw she was in the lead, she was determined to keep going – and ended up running 400m around the course

‘Everyone was cheering and clapping for her, she loved being in the limelight I think and seeing people smile. When she finished she said “I’ve never had such loud applause”.’

Dawn continued: ‘She loved everyone’s reaction to the video, it’s been so great to see how people have taken to it too. It was nice for people to see her determination and spirit.

‘I’m so proud of her, it’s given her so much confidence. Everyone calls her Speedy Edie now.’