Adorable moment cricketer David and Candice Warner’s youngest daughter Isla carries a cricket bat

David and Candice Warner’s adorable daughter, Isla Rose, three, appears to be following in the footsteps of her superstar cricketer dad.

On Friday, the toddler was seen with a cricket bat while the family went to buy some takeaway drinks in Sydney.

Little blond Isla was the center of attention as she played with a yellow plastic bat, which had a white handle to match her white Country Road T-shirt.

Daddy’s girl! Isla, the youngest daughter of David and Candice Warner, carried a cricket bat as they picked up takeaway food in Sydney on Friday

Candice, 37, a retired Australian professional ironwoman and lifesaver in surfing, opted for activewear and dressed her fit figure in black leggings, a gray and white windbreaker and white runners.

She also wore shades of black and tied her blonde locks in a ponytail.

David, 35, was also sporting a blue baseball cap and matching blue runners.

He completed his look with gray sweatpants and a black polar fleece sweater.

David held a takeout cup in his right hand and Isla’s sweater in his left.

David and Candice married in 2015. The cricket glamor couple also have two other daughters Ivy Mae, six, and Indi Rae, five.

In April, David posted an adorable photo to Instagram of his daughter crying as he was sacked for a reckless 66 turns just 38 balls for the Delhi Capitals against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

“God bless, they understand the game a lot now and feel it. I’m so lucky that my kids know what we’re doing, but more importantly, it teaches them that you can’t always win. We all give 100% every time we step into that field, no matter what. #cricket #passion #ipl,” Warner wrote in his Instagram post.