Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter after Gennady Golovkin win

Canelo Alvarez celebrated his victory over Gennady Golovkin in heartwarming fashion with his five-year-old daughter Maria Fernanda.

The Mexican star finally settled his super middleweight trilogy with the 40-year-old Kazakh with a unanimous decision win in Las Vegas.

And he marked the moment backstage by getting a big hug from his little girl. Maria also gave her dad a good twirl after she ran to greet him in adorable scenes.

Maria Fernanda was born in 2017 and her mother is Canelo’s wife Fernanda Gomez.

She is one of Canelo’s three children. His eldest Emily Cinnamon, 16, was born to his childhood sweetheart Karen Beltran.

He also has a four-year-old son, Saul Adiel Alvarez, from his previous relationship with Nelda Sepulveda.

The 32-year-old controlled the majority of Saturday night’s contest, with two of the judges scoring it 115-113 and the other 116-112 in his favor.

It was a less controversial result than their first two fights and was Canelo’s second win of the trio as he retained his full collection of super-middleweight belts and took his record to 58-2-2.

Canelo expressed the mutual respect between the two fighters afterwards.

‘Thank you very much my friend. Thanks for everything, he said.

‘We gave the fans three good games and thanks for everything.’

Golovkin echoed those sentiments when he spoke in the ring afterward.

“I want to shake hands with Canelo,” he said. ‘Congratulations. The guy is a real warrior and if you don’t understand, you don’t understand anything.

‘I still have this fire burning in me. I have the passion for boxing. Don’t forget I have three belts at 160 lbs. I feel great.

Canelo retained his full collection of super-middleweight belts after returning to winning ways after suffering defeat in May

Canelo landed a series of notable shots with his wildly powerful right hand connecting flush on Golovkin’s chin

‘I didn’t allow any serious shots. I’m tired, I’m fresh. I feel the strength and power within me.

“Obviously, if the opportunity presents itself, I’ll look to get back in the ring. I can come back guys. I’m still a champion.’