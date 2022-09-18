WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter after Gennady Golovkin win

Sports
By Merry
Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter after Gennady Golovkin win 18
1663490185 779 Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter
Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter after Gennady Golovkin win 19
1663490186 799 Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter
Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter after Gennady Golovkin win 20
1663490187 803 Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter
Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter after Gennady Golovkin win 21
1663490188 779 Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter
Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter after Gennady Golovkin win 22
1663490189 63 Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter
Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug from his daughter after Gennady Golovkin win 23

Adorable moment Canelo Alvarez gets a hug and a twirl from his five-year-old daughter Maria Fernanda to celebrate beating Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas as their trilogy saga ends

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

Published: 09:26, 18 September 2022 | Up to date: 09:28, 18 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Canelo Alvarez celebrated his victory over Gennady Golovkin in heartwarming fashion with his five-year-old daughter Maria Fernanda.

The Mexican star finally settled his super middleweight trilogy with the 40-year-old Kazakh with a unanimous decision win in Las Vegas.

And he marked the moment backstage by getting a big hug from his little girl. Maria also gave her dad a good twirl after she ran to greet him in adorable scenes.


Canelo Alvarez was given a celebratory hug by his five-year-old daughter in heartwarming scenes after beating Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday night
Canelo Alvarez was given a celebratory hug by his five-year-old daughter in heartwarming scenes after beating Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday night

Canelo Alvarez was given a celebratory hug by his five-year-old daughter in heartwarming scenes after beating Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday night

Maria ran to greet her father after the match and gave him a little twirl in front of the cameras
Maria ran to greet her father after the match and gave him a little twirl in front of the cameras

Maria ran to greet her father after the match and gave him a little twirl in front of the cameras

Maria Fernanda was born in 2017 and her mother is Canelo’s wife Fernanda Gomez.

She is one of Canelo’s three children. His eldest Emily Cinnamon, 16, was born to his childhood sweetheart Karen Beltran.

He also has a four-year-old son, Saul Adiel Alvarez, from his previous relationship with Nelda Sepulveda.

The 32-year-old controlled the majority of Saturday night’s contest, with two of the judges scoring it 115-113 and the other 116-112 in his favor.

It was a less controversial result than their first two fights and was Canelo’s second win of the trio as he retained his full collection of super-middleweight belts and took his record to 58-2-2.

The Mexican ended his trilogy saga with Golovkin with a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas
The Mexican ended his trilogy saga with Golovkin with a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas

The Mexican ended his trilogy saga with Golovkin with a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas

The Mexican got the nod from all three judges with scores of 116-112 and two at 115-113
The Mexican got the nod from all three judges with scores of 116-112 and two at 115-113

The Mexican got the nod from all three judges with scores of 116-112 and two at 115-113

Canelo expressed the mutual respect between the two fighters afterwards.

‘Thank you very much my friend. Thanks for everything, he said.

‘We gave the fans three good games and thanks for everything.’

Golovkin echoed those sentiments when he spoke in the ring afterward.

“I want to shake hands with Canelo,” he said. ‘Congratulations. The guy is a real warrior and if you don’t understand, you don’t understand anything.

‘I still have this fire burning in me. I have the passion for boxing. Don’t forget I have three belts at 160 lbs. I feel great.

Canelo retained his full collection of super-middleweight belts after returning to winning ways after suffering defeat in May
Canelo retained his full collection of super-middleweight belts after returning to winning ways after suffering defeat in May

Canelo retained his full collection of super-middleweight belts after returning to winning ways after suffering defeat in May

Canelo landed a series of notable shots with his wildly powerful right hand connecting flush on Golovkin's chin
Canelo landed a series of notable shots with his wildly powerful right hand connecting flush on Golovkin's chin

Canelo landed a series of notable shots with his wildly powerful right hand connecting flush on Golovkin’s chin

‘I didn’t allow any serious shots. I’m tired, I’m fresh. I feel the strength and power within me.

“Obviously, if the opportunity presents itself, I’ll look to get back in the ring. I can come back guys. I’m still a champion.’

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Mikel Arteta backs Aaron Ramsdale to be…

Merry

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker: UK ring walk…

Merry

‘Everybody knows’: Canelo…

Merry
1 of 4,472

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More