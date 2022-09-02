Adorable moment American soldier, 24, is reunited with his very excited dog

<!–

This is the adorable moment when an American soldier was reunited with his very excited dog who can’t stop licking him after being apart for 10 months.

Footage filmed on January 21 shows Mina Saengdara’s husband Curtis Ruckey finally coming home to their two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Yondu.

It was the longest time Curtis had been besides Yondu as a soldier in the Army National Guard infantry.

The 24-year-old had left when Yondu was just an 8-month-old puppy and had only been away for three to five weeks before that.

Mina described their beloved dog as a “people person” who loves everyone he meets.

The 27-year-old, who works as a clerk at an orthodontic practice in Connecticut, said Yondu hadn’t left her side while her husband was away.

She added that their reunion made her cry with joy because the pup remembered Curtis and was overjoyed to see him.

“I really couldn’t stop crying when I saw that my dog ​​and my husband were finally reunited. I think I cried more at their reunion than at my own reunion with him.

“In the video you can literally hear Yondu screaming with excitement as he waits for Curtis to pick him up.

“He kept whining, ran away and then jumped back on him, but we didn’t mind at all.

“Curtis and I were so relieved and grateful that Yondu remembered him.