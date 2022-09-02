WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Adorable moment American soldier, 24, is reunited with his very excited dog

Australia
By Jacky

I am so happy to see you! Adorable moment US soldier, 24, reunites with his very excited dog who can’t stop licking him after 10 months apart

  • Mina Saengdara’s Husband Curtis Had Been Away From Their Dog for 10 Months
  • Their delighted dog Yondu jumped at Curtis when they were reunited
  • Curtis is in the National Guard infantry and left when he was eight months old

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline

Published: 13:23, September 2, 2022 | Updated: 14:27, September 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the adorable moment when an American soldier was reunited with his very excited dog who can’t stop licking him after being apart for 10 months.

Footage filmed on January 21 shows Mina Saengdara’s husband Curtis Ruckey finally coming home to their two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Yondu.

It was the longest time Curtis had been besides Yondu as a soldier in the Army National Guard infantry.

The 24-year-old had left when Yondu was just an 8-month-old puppy and had only been away for three to five weeks before that.

The delighted dog jumped up and licked Curtis' face as they reunited (pictured)

Curtis grinned as the excited dog greeted him (pictured)

Curtis grinned as the excited dog greeted him (pictured)

Footage shows Mina Saengdara’s husband Curtis Ruckey finally coming home to their two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Yondu (pictured left and right)

Yondu was so excited that he jumped on Curtis' shoulders (pictured)

Yondu was so excited that he jumped on Curtis' shoulders (pictured)

Curtis put his arms around him and gave him a big hug (pictured)

Curtis put his arms around him and gave him a big hug (pictured)

Curtis, 24, was separated from Yondu for 10 months, the longest he’d ever been away from home, as a soldier in the Army National Guard Infantry

Mina described their beloved dog as a “people person” who loves everyone he meets.

The 27-year-old, who works as a clerk at an orthodontic practice in Connecticut, said Yondu hadn’t left her side while her husband was away.

She added that their reunion made her cry with joy because the pup remembered Curtis and was overjoyed to see him.

Before that, the 24-year-old had only been away from his 27-year-old wife and their dog for three to five weeks

Before that, the 24-year-old had only been away from his 27-year-old wife and their dog for three to five weeks

Before that, the 24-year-old had only been away from his 27-year-old wife and their dog for three to five weeks

Curtis left when Yondu was only eight months old. Pictured: Curtis holds Yondu in his arms

Curtis left when Yondu was only eight months old. Pictured: Curtis holds Yondu in his arms

Curtis left when Yondu was only eight months old. Pictured: Curtis holds Yondu in his arms

1662130973 171 Adorable moment American soldier 24 is reunited with his very

1662130973 171 Adorable moment American soldier 24 is reunited with his very

Mina, pictured with Yondu, described their beloved dog as a “people person” who loves everyone he meets

“I really couldn’t stop crying when I saw that my dog ​​and my husband were finally reunited. I think I cried more at their reunion than at my own reunion with him.

“In the video you can literally hear Yondu screaming with excitement as he waits for Curtis to pick him up.

“He kept whining, ran away and then jumped back on him, but we didn’t mind at all.

“Curtis and I were so relieved and grateful that Yondu remembered him.

Mina said the dog pictured hadn't left her side while her husband wasn't with her

Mina said the dog pictured hadn't left her side while her husband wasn't with her

Mina said the dog pictured hadn’t left her side while her husband wasn’t with her

You might also like More from author
More Stories

New York billboard mocks Prince…

Jacky

Neighbours brawl in street after one…

Jacky

Video of wild brawl between man in a…

Jacky
1 of 4,380

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More