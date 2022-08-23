Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road

<!–

A Louisiana man stopped to help a roadside kitten before being ambushed by a litter of theirs, which he eventually helped rehome.

The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as the first time.

Brantley was driving home to Pioneer, Louisiana, on June 7 when he “came across a baby kitten on his own,” he told Viral Hog.

A tiny black, brown, and white kitten appeared to be wandering by the side of the road in the viral video before rushing over to scoop it up and show the tiny kitten to the camera.

Moments later, Brantley can be heard saying, “Oh no.”

The Southerner was immediately attacked by a swarm of little kittens, eagerly awaiting his attention. Kitten after kitten he saw leaping across the grass, gathering excitedly around his feet.

“I thought I was saving one, hot-diggity dog,” he can be heard saying.

Robert Brantley rescued 13 kittens in June after stopping on his way home when he saw Scout (pictured) wandering alone

Shortly after he approached the little cat, dozens of others jumped out of the grass and ran towards him. He would eventually take them home and put them in good families

The family kept three kittens, Ruby, Scout and Milo (pictured) and let them nap in a crate by the window

The father of two would eventually scoop up all 13 kittens in his car and take them home.

‘[I] wasn’t ready to take them, but couldn’t leave them for dead either,” he told Viral Hog. “So I loaded them up and brought them home where we work to get them healthy and get a good home.”

A day later, he shared a video of his car teeming with chirping kittens wandering every inch as he moaned playfully, “My tactical Honda wasn’t prepared for this.”

He revealed that he loaded the little fur balls by rolling down the car window and funneling ’em inside.’

“I couldn’t keep up with them because I would throw one in and two would jump out,” he wrote on Instagram in June.

Brantley would go on to bathe the kitten and show little Scout doing all the cleaning up in a kiddie pool.

The kittens – Scout, Ruby, Nala, Michael Scott, Zeus, Champ, Sandy, Milo, to name a few – were largely rehomed. The family loved Ruby, Scout and Milo.

Brantley has last updated the world, letting his precious new kittens loiter in a box by the window.

The Brantley family shared many photos of the kittens and even included some of their names including: Nala, Scout, Ruby and Milo

The Brantley family would help another dog that had just had a puppy in the same place the kittens were found and would also rescue a few dogs.

His wife, Courtney, would later take in eight puppies after finding out they were an “older man with a yard full of cats and dogs.”

‘She and the children went to dinner’ [and] water them and found this cute litter of puppies there. They were in bad shape but looked good after a bath and good food,” Brantley wrote on Facebook on June 19.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Brantley for an update on the kittens.