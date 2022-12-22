Adorable ‘miracle’ baby leaves BBC viewers in stitches as she repeatedly breaks wind live on air

A ‘miracle’ baby sent BBC Breakfast presenters into hysterics this morning after repeatedly blowing the wind live-on-air while trying to talk to her cancer survivor parents.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt tried to tell the heartwarming story of James and Bethany Jefferson-Loveday, who had joined them on the famous red couch with their newborn Heidi.

The happy and healthy girl was born despite her father having been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma before her conception, when doctors advised his fertility could be affected by chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, her mother Bethany found out she had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma when she was 21 weeks pregnant — but both parents are now in remission and need no further treatment.

But just before Munchetty and Stayt were to tell millions of viewers about the “very emotional” story, Heidi woke up from a nap and let out some gas rather noisily.

Munchetty chuckled, “Did she just parp?” She just parped! Does she usually wake up like this?’

‘I heard that,’ Stayt added: ‘It’s a welcome to BBC Breakfast. That was it!’

Munchetty continued to giggle and said, “I’m telling a very emotional story here, please, Heidi – let me continue!”

But the toddler wasn’t done yet as she unleashed another asset later in the segment.

The couch giggled again when Stayt said, “It’s perfect. It’ll be a punctuation in this whole discussion!”

James and Bethany Jefferson-Loveday, from Evesham, Worcestershire, celebrate the birth of a healthy baby girl despite both undergoing chemotherapy during pregnancy

Munchetty added: “We talk about cancer and laugh too.”

Viewers took to social media to praise the segment, labeling the moment “heartwarming.”

One of them wrote on Twitter: “So lovely to turn on the news and listen to a good news story from cancer survivors James and Bethany and watch the most beautiful smiley wonder baby Heidi steal the show. What a heartwarming few minutes.’

Another declared: ‘A baby just farted on BBC Breakfast’, as one replied: ‘That’s what babies do!’

One of them said, ‘They’ve had such a hard time. She’s beautiful, I hope she’s okay now.’

James and Bethany, from Evesham, Worcestershire, were devastated after each being diagnosed with lymphoma just a few months apart.

James, 33, was diagnosed last December with Hodgkin lymphoma – a cancer that develops in blood vessels and glands throughout the body.

The diagnosis led the couple to try for a baby before James’ treatment began, knowing that getting pregnant may be more difficult after chemotherapy.

The couple were “over the moon” when 30-year-old Bethany found out she was pregnant the following month in January.

But their joy turned to even more despair when Bethany, 21 weeks pregnant, was diagnosed with a high grade of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Doctors said the chance of getting that type of cancer during pregnancy was “exceptionally rare” and that Bethany was undergoing chemotherapy because without it she would not have survived.

She also received the crushing news that her baby was unlikely to survive the full pregnancy – while her husband was also undergoing treatment.

Consultant haematologist Dr Salim Shafeek (pictured holding baby Heidi) said: ‘The combination of being pregnant and having high-grade non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is exceptionally rare’

But against all odds, their daughter Heidi was delivered safely by caesarean section at Worcestershire Royal Hospital after Samantha finished her chemotherapy.

Both James and Bethany are now in remission, no longer needing treatment and looking forward to their first Christmas together as a family.

Bethany said, “James and I both agree that Heidi’s birthday was the best day of our lives. It’s the happiest thing I’ve ever felt.”

Bethany’s symptoms began in her first trimester while her husband was still undergoing chemotherapy treatment for his lymphoma.

After weeks of mild symptoms worsening, Bethany contacted her GP, but at this stage it was believed her symptoms were related to the pregnancy.

Bethany said, “I started having a serious pressure build up in my head and had the worst headache I’ve ever experienced.

Bethany, 30, and James, 33, (pictured during chemotherapy) were each diagnosed with lymphoma just a few months apart

“I became breathless, unable to do my usual activities, and a hard lump appeared on my collarbone.

What is Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma? Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that begins in your lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system. In non-Hodgkin lymphoma, white blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form growths (tumors) throughout the body. Both Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma are lymphomas — a cancer that begins in a subset of white blood cells called lymphocytes. Symptoms include: Swollen lymph nodes in your neck, armpits, or groin

Abdominal pain or swelling

Chest pain, coughing or difficulty breathing

Persistent fatigue

A fever

Night sweat

Unexplained weight loss Source: mayo clinic

“But despite all this, I denied that anything was wrong. I assumed my symptoms were pregnancy related and the lump must have been a cyst.

“Eventually, my mom talked me into going to the ER and I was referred for an MRI, CT, and biopsy.

“I will never forget the moment I received my diagnosis.

“I remember wondering how this was possible, as my husband was undergoing treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma at the time.”

Bethany then had what she calls “the most difficult conversation of my life” with a hospital midwife about options for her pregnancy.

She added: ‘My midwife had to explain to me all possible options for the pregnancy, including termination.

“I came out of the appointment feeling like 80 percent of my options were negative and that I had just the tiniest glimmer of hope that the pregnancy would have a successful outcome.”

Because both husband and wife needed chemotherapy so close together, the couple said they shared a unique understanding of the experience of their treatment.

Bethany described: ‘I felt utter despair at the thought of chemotherapy and losing my hair, but James was such a great support to me, he completely understood what I was going through.

“He shaved my head for me when my hair started falling out, just like I had for him earlier this year.

“The nurses were so nice and we chatted while they gave me my chemo that took my mind off it.