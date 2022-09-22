Adorable cheetah cubs and a bewitching gorilla: The winners of the 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

<!–

These photographers prove that they don’t need all the colors of the rainbow to create truly fascinating work.

Their photography has been honored in Black and White Photo Awards 2022a photo competition that provides a platform for ‘amazing’ monochrome photography around the world.

The competition, which is in its inaugural year, welcomed photographic entries across five categories – landscape, architecture, street, portrait and fauna and flora.

A mesmerizing image of a silverback mountain gorilla in Uganda, an evocative image of a well-trodden path in the Peak District and a romantic shot of light spilling over a meadow in the Dolomites are among the photographs that impressed the jury.

However, it is an adorable image of a cheetah surrounded by her tiny cubs, captured by Belgian photographer Johan Willems, that reigns supreme and earns the grand prize of £873 (€1,000).

This striking image by Andy Gray portrays dark clouds swirling over the Great Ridge Walk, a popular walking route in the Peak District, England. It achieves ‘bronze mention’ in the Landscape category

This fascinating image shows the Seiser Alm plateau – also known as the largest high-altitude alpine meadow in Europe – overlooked by the Langkofel Group massif in the Dolomites in Italy. It was taken by photographer Ales Krivec and receives a ‘golden mention’ in the Landscape category

Above is another dramatic shot of Krivec, this time showing the hilltop church of St Thomas in Sveti Tomaz, northwest Slovenia. The foggy photograph is a finalist in the awards

LEFT: This is another atmospheric photograph of Krivec. The image of the bucolic scene has been named a finalist in the Black and White Photo Awards. RIGHT: Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in southwestern Uganda was the setting for this captivating image of a silverback mountain gorilla named Mark. Sharing the image on Instagram, photographer Pavlos Evangelidis says Mark, who ‘weighs around 225 kg (496 lbs)’, looks after the other members of his Nyakagezi gorilla family in the national park. ‘Look at him and tell me you don’t get chills when he stares straight into your soul,’ he writes. The picture is a finalist in the competition

This spectacular landscape image receives a ‘Bronze Mention’ in the Landscape category. It was captured by photographer Xu Dong, who titles it ‘Country Road Take Me Home’

Photographer Carlos Guevara Vivanco captured this extraordinary image of a ‘breathing’ humpback whale in the Strait of Magellan, a seaway in southern Chile. The photographer who took the picture from a small inflatable boat tells his story Instagram followers that it was ‘truly amazing to feel the fragility of our boat before these giants of the sea’

This haunting image of a lonely tree, which has been named a finalist in the awards, is the work of photographer Eduardo Marcos Quevedo.

Photographer Peter Hubert was behind the lens for this image of a dark and moody forest scene – a finalist in the competition

This breathtaking image shows clouds rolling over the mighty peaks of Los Glaciares National Park in southwestern Argentina. The photo, taken by Juan Jose Teijeira Lobelos, has been named a finalist in the awards