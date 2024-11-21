Adorable Barron Trump is seen in rare footage sharing his very simple wish list for his third birthday

Rare footage of Barron Trump shows the president-elect’s son in one of his first television interviews as he shares his simple wish ahead of his third birthday.

The nearly two-minute clip, released by Entertainment Tonight, shows the now 18-year-old being lovingly held by his mother Melania at a charity event in 2009.

In the video, a reporter can be heard asking the youngest Trump about his favorite toys, to which Barron responds, “I like playing drums.”

“Do you want drums?” a then 39-year-old Melania asks her only child as she cradled him in her arms.

“What do you get for your birthday?” she asked.

Young Barron then told his mother, “I’d like to play the television drums,” as he pointed into the distance.

Melania then shared with reporters that her son loves to play the drums and that her adorable boy might get a set of “big drums.”

In a recently discovered video released by Entertainment Tonight, the youngest Trump heir, Barron Trump, is heard sharing items on his birthday wish list just before his third birthday.

In the video, a reporter can be heard asking the youngest Trump about his favorite toy before a baby Barron innocently replies, “I like playing drums.”

Elsewhere in the footage, the pair were seen on a red carpet with the Society of Memorial Sloane-Kettering Cancer Center logo in the background.

The 2009 event marked the second time Donald Trump’s wife hosted the charity event aimed at raising money to help children in the fight against cancer.

‘I think it’s a great event, a great cause. We are raising a lot of money for unhappy children and it is for a hospital, so we are very happy to be here and Barron will have a great time,” Melania said of the event.

The pair were followed by a camera throughout the event, with a sharply dressed Barron playfully walking around.

He was dressed in a custom-made tan suit and a white scarf tied perfectly around his neck.

It comes as social media users have become increasingly obsessed with the young bachelor.

Although the 18-year-old New York University student has successfully stayed out of the spotlight for most of his life, recently surfaced videos have catapulted Trump’s youngest heir into the spotlight. an online sensation.

Several clips of the younger Barron have been circulating on social media, including one that shows Barron at just 10 months old as he accompanied his father at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The video comes as social media users have become increasingly obsessed with the young 6-foot-4 New York University student

The 2007 clip showed baby Barron being held tightly in his father’s arms as the president-elect was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Look, that’s Barron,” Trump told the audience. “He’s strong, he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s cruel, he’s violent – all the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur.

“And most importantly, hopefully he’s smart, because smart is really the ingredient. So Barron, good luck, you’ve got a long way to go.”

Trump then tried to leave the stage but was held up for a second when baby Barron refused to let go of the microphone.

The president-elect joked, “Oh, he doesn’t want to give up the mic,” prompting laughter from the crowd.

The 2009 event marked the second time Donald Trump’s wife hosted the charity event aimed at raising money to help children in the fight against cancer.

Although the 18-year-old New York University student has successfully stayed out of the spotlight for most of his life, Trump’s youngest heir has become an online sensation in recent months.

Another clip from when Barron was just four years old has social media users even more ‘obsessed’ with the 6-foot-2 bachelor.

The 2010 clip, an interview, was filmed for a special on Larry King Live that showed Donald and his mother, Melania, Barron getting ready for school for the first time.

‘Do I have to go to school now?’ he asks his mother, in a thick Slovenian accent.

Melania then told the youngster, “Yes, first you will have lunch and then you will go to school.”

“You can read, write and do math,” says his father.

Fans have since pondered the student’s insecure accent, when an X user pointed out that the notoriously private teen used to have a Slovenian accent.

“This obsession with Barron is hilarious,” the X user captioned the clip, which has now been viewed nearly a million times.

“He had a Slovenian accent,” one shocked user replied.

“Does Barron speak with a Slovenian accent even though he was born and raised in New York because of Melania? That’s pretty funny,” someone else wrote.

“The fact that he has a Slovenian accent worries me,” another user added.

It has been reported that Barron is 6 feet tall and his father does his best to avoid being snapped too close to him to avoid unflattering comparisons. Pictured: President Donald Trump arrives for an election night event with his wife Melania and son Barron

“That’s so cute,” read a fourth comment. ‘He sounds like his mother. You notice that she was a very involved mother.’

A fifth said: ‘My appreciation for Melania was that a mother was driven to hell.’

It seems like Barron doesn’t have the accent anymore, as another viewer responded with a more recent clip of him speaking.

Barron stood by his father’s side at his victory rally after it was announced that he had defeated Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States.

It has been reported that Barron is 6 feet tall and his father does his best to avoid being snapped too close to him to avoid unflattering comparisons.