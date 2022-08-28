Adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell is ‘extremely grateful’ father will stay in prison

<!–

Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother, who was tortured so badly by his father that both his legs were amputated, said she is “extremely grateful” that his early release from prison has been blocked.

Anthony Smith, 47, and Jody Simpson, 24, abused their son in 2014 – and were sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018.

Tony, now seven, was just 41 days old when he suffered lifelong injuries, including broken fingers and toes and torn ligaments.

Attorney General Dominic Raab used Tony’s law – inspired and named after the youngster – to block Anthony Smith’s release from prison this week.

Paula Hudgell, the adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell (pictured together) who lost his legs after being abused by his biological father, has expressed relief that he will remain behind bars

Anthony Smith (left) and Jody Simpson (right) were both found guilty of assaulting Tony when he was just 41 days old. They were sentenced to ten years in prison, but would be released after serving only five years

Tony’s adoptive mother, Paula Hudgell, successfully campaigned for Tony’s law to increase sentences for those found guilty of causing ‘serious harm’ to a child aged 10 to 14.

Causing the death of a child will increase from age 14 to life in prison under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

Paula, 54, from Kent, said she is “over the moon” that Tony’s biological father will remain in prison.

She said: ‘We are once again extremely grateful that Dominic Raab intervened in the release of Anthony Smith.

“It shows the importance of why Tony’s Law had to come into effect, as the verdicts were definitely too lenient.

“It also still underscores the absolute need for a child abuse registry.”

She said earlier this month that the sentence does not match the severity of the abuse that Tony received.

Raab also blocked the release of Tony’s mother, Jody Simpson, two weeks ago.

The seven-year-old has won a Pride of Britain award for raising £1.7 million for Evelina London Children’s Hospital hospital

Mr Raab said: ‘The first duty of the government is to protect the most vulnerable – and no one is more vulnerable than a child. I will do everything in my power to prevent another child from going through the abuse done to Tony Hudgell.

“As a result, I have suspended Anthony Smith’s release and will refer his case to the Probation Service for a thorough review of any risk he may pose.”

The NHS saved Tony’s life after 23 operations and eight blood transfusions, after he was on the brink of death when he was hospitalized.

Ms Hudgell previously said the prospect of the criminals’ early release was “sickening” and “like a punch in the stomach”.