Adopted Texas boy, 7, found dead inside WASHING MACHINE at his parents’ home ever he vanished

A seven-year-old boy was found dead in a washing machine at his parents’ Texas home Thursday morning, two hours after he was reported missing to police.

Troy Khoeler’s body was found at 7:20 a.m. in a top-loading washing machine in the garage of his family’s home in Spring, Texas, after his adoptive parents called 911 at approximately 5:20 a.m. to report him missing.

It is unclear if there was water in the machine or if the lid was closed when Troy was found. He was fully clothed. His cause of death has still not been released.

Police have not commented on whether foul play has been found, but a criminal investigation is underway and homicide detectives questioned the parents after Troy’s body was found.

They will be interrogated separately, as is customary in possible criminal investigations.

Troy was taken in in 2019 and then adopted by his parents, police said. They said there was no previous record of the house being an abusive home.

Harris County Sheriff Lieutenant Robert Minchew told reporters they had not yet determined whether Troy’s death was deliberate.

Harris County Sheriff Lieutenant Robert Minchew spoke outside the Khoeler’s home and told reporters that Troy could be missing as early as 4 a.m.

“We don’t know what happened, but we plan to find out,” he said.

“Whether he was killed by the washing machine or killed and put in, we’re so far from that, I can’t comment on that.”

He said police had interviewed the parents to fill out a missing persons report when they realized there were no signs that doors or windows had been left open.

They searched the house and discovered Troy’s body.

Minchew clarified that Troy was found fully clothed in the washing machine and it was unclear whether he had climbed in or been put in.

Officials said Troy’s father was home during the hours he was missing, and they believe his mother was away and working at a nearby hospital.

Troy lived alone with his parents and they had no other children.

Minchew said the parents were divorced when they were brought to the agency to be interviewed, but noted that it was just a matter of protocol.