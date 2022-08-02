ADO ebike has the SGS CE Certification: Perfect for long-distance journeys

So you’ve decided to buy an electric bike. You ideally want a safe bike that offers good performance. Is the purchase making you confused or anxious? Well, worry no more. Adoebike is here to solve all your problems. They have a wide range of reliable and high-performance bikes. Moreover, they have a bike to cater to every segment of customers.

SGS CE certified high-performance electric-bike

If your journeys consist of rough terrains, they have their fat tyre bike models. Their E series is best for those looking for a great bang for the buck. But since you want something that is a combination of safety and performance, you will need something that is certified as safe. In that case, look no further than their ADO D Series E-Bike. This bike has SGS CE Certification and offers impeccable performance.

What makes the ADO DECE 300 Great for long distances?

The most commonly asked question before buying an E-bike is whether it’s suitable for long-distance journeys. To be good for long distances, the bike must be made from top-quality materials. The ADO DECE 300 is particularly good for long distances.

Designed to offer comfort

With the ADO DECE 300C, you won’t have to worry about long distances anymore. One of the most important things over long distances is comfort. The journey can turn into a nightmare in case you are uncomfortable. Therefore, look for bikes that are well designed. The ADO DECE 300 has been designed keeping that in mind. From the seating design or its range, every single aspect compliments long-distance journeys.

The G-driver 2.0 control system offers assistance up to 90 km.

Some sort of assistance during long-distance journeys is always welcome. The ADO DECE 300C can provide you with that extra push. Over steep distances, the ADO G-driver 2.0 control system kicks in. This system is capable of accessing and simulating torque sensing. The bike can provide you with an assisting range of up to 90km. The power assist will help save you the extra effort over such distances.

A battery that lasts up to 7 hours

Battery power is the number one factor if you plan on making long journeys. You ideally want your battery to last as long as possible so the bike can help provide its power assist. The battery of DECE 300C can last up to 7 hours. The 36 V battery with a 10.4 Ah capacity can cover significant distances.

Suitable for all seasons with an IPX5 waterproof rating

You need to buy a bike that will last you every season. Most E-bikes break down in extreme weather or don’t offer optimum performance. This is not the case with the D30C. The bike has an IPX5 waterproof rating. You can take your D30C out in the monsoon season without any tension. Even extreme winters won’t be able to stop this bike. The bike can operate in a temperature as low as -10 degrees celsius.

The importance of an excellent driving experience

There is no point in an E-bike if it doesn’t offer the ultimate driving experience. A good driving experience will make your everyday commute more pleasant. It all comes down to the parts used in the manufacturing of the bike. The D30C uses top-of-the-line parts to offer its riders the ultimate driving experience. Let’s look at what makes this possible for the DC30 to offer such drive quality.

Shimano 9-speed transmission allows for smooth transmission.

A good transmission ensures a smooth drive. While the regular 7-speed Shimano transmission on other models is sufficient, the 9-speed transmission is in a league of its own. The transmission can be changed using the selector placed at the end of the handlebars.

Hydraulic disk brakes that provide control

The D30C comes with disk brakes attached to both the front and the rear wheels. This helps distribute the control along the entire frame. These brakes are durable and ensure the maximum safety of the rider on all surfaces.

Suspension that can absorb shocks

The DC30 comes with controllable fork damping. You can adapt to the road conditions with a single press of a button. This front fork will absorb bumps along rough roads and terrains to ensure you a bump-free ride.

Light-wieght aluminium frame

Handling is significantly improved If the frame of the bike comprises reliable, lightweight material. The D30C is made up of a lightweight Aluminium alloy frame. The overall weight of the bike is 22 kg and has been tested by SGS laboratory 4000 times.

Takeaway:

So should you buy the ADO D Series E-Bike? Well, it’s an excellent option. The bike will offer an excellent experience over long distances. In addition to that, you get excellent value for 1669 euros, for which the DC30 currently retails. It also comes in two colours, grey, and white. With the purchase of the DC30, you also get a phone holder and air pump as a gift from Adoebike.