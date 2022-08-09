Admiring the Trees of Paris

As a resident of Paris, I paid little attention to the city’s treescape until a few years ago when I came across an arrest scene of a young man sprawling in the elbow of a low-lying branch of a Japanese Pagoda Treeits leaves shear along the pond of the Buttes-Chaumont Park in the 19th arrondissement.

It was then that I began to understand that the city’s trees—from the dramatic weeping willows and their drooping leaves along the Seine to the military rows of London plane trees along the Champs-Élysées—play an underappreciated supporting role in its inimitable elegance and grandeur.

It was a belated revelation, and one that is somewhat understandable: City trees can be overlooked, especially in Paris, where dozens of stately monuments capture the attention of locals and visitors alike.