Adele ‘will stay at £30k-per-night Nobu Villa during her Las Vegas residency’

Adele will reportedly live in a £30,000-a-night suite in Las Vegas during her upcoming concert residency, held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The singer, 34, has reportedly been given the luxury accommodation at Nobu Villa – part of Nobu Hotel – for free, but it would normally cost up to £2.7 million for the three months of her stay.

The 10,300-square-foot Japanese-inspired “mini-home” features three bedrooms, a BBQ area, and a Zen garden with a hot tub, all of which face the strip.

A source told The sun: ‘Adele is presented with the most amazing VIP package of all artists.

“She can order food from any Caesars restaurant and have a liquor cabinet stocked with whatever drinks she wants.”

In addition, Adele travels to Sin City from her Beverly Hills mansion via private jet and private drivers, it is alleged.

During a recent interview with ElleAdele was eager to talk about what she called “the worst moment of my career” after canceling her initial stay in Vegas.

The superstar was scheduled to open her Weekends with Adele show in January, but canceled at the last minute in an emotional video message to her fans.

Adele tearfully told fans, many of whom were already in Sin City at the time, several reasons why she pushed back the residency. “My show isn’t done yet,” she said.

“We tried absolutely everything to put it together on time, and to make it good enough for you. But we are absolutely devastated by delivery delays and COVID.”

After the rescheduled dates for the performance were leaked, the singer took to Instagram last month to finally confirm that the show will begin in November, while thanking fans for their “patience.”

“It was by far the worst moment of my career,” she told Elle of her decision to cancel. ‘By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.’

She explained with just hours to go before her debut date that she was just not happy with the show.

“There was just no soul in it. The arrangement of the stage was wrong. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.’

It was previously reported that the delays were due to the singer’s dissatisfaction with the set design, particularly a pool built in the center of the stage.

Adele’s Vegas residency in numbers 24 – shows she had to perform 4.100 – seats in the Colosseum $1.5 million-$2.2 million – expected in ticket sales per performance $685,000 – Adele’s salary per gig $220 million – how much the singer is worth $85 – cost of the cheapest ticket, before cost $30,000 – how many tickets changed hands online Five – years since Adele gave a public concert

Speaking of the backlash she faced from fans, many of whom had spent thousands on flights and accommodation to see the star, Adele admitted that “the first few months were really, really hard. I was humiliated.’

“But it made my self-confidence grow in myself, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I am very proud of myself for standing up for my artistic needs.’

Insiders at the Caesars Palace camp told: TMZ in May that the resort and Live Nation had to come to a workable arrangement with the singer within a month for the show to go ahead.

Rich, a top sports agent, had apparently started negotiations for the show, which was reportedly going to bring in $150 million.

The sources said Adele had multiple points of contention about the show, including but not limited to the choir and sound system.

Caesar’s insiders also cited a disagreement over a pool intended to be part of the concert set.

In April, Adele reportedly fired her creative team and hired an entirely new team to save her postponed stay.

She has reportedly broken up with the creative team behind the residency and instead lined up in Take That’s creative expert to take charge.

The star called her renewed plans for the 32 concert dates, which run from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023. “nostalgic” teasing that the shows will tell the story of her career.

“It’s going to be really beautiful,” she mused to Elle, adding that she’ll be much of her signature audience interaction, joking, “I don’t have bullet points when I talk, of course. That’s why my shows are so erratic. I once gave a talk of about an hour about an aquarium!’

“I think I’m right to do it now,” she said of the residency. ‘I know I’m not about 60 years old and I don’t have 20 albums in my pocket yet. But I think my music will work in a Vegas show.”