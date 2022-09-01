Adele shares rare details about her son Angelo

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She famously tries to keep her private life out of the limelight, especially details about her family – namely her son Angelo, nine.

Still, Adele has shared some rare insights about her child — whose father is her ex-husband, Simon Konecki — in the August issue of Elle magazine.

The singer, 34, shared an anecdote about her son, revealing that her little boy jumped at her to frighten her, causing her to slide a disc into her back.

Details: Adele shared some rare insights about her son Angelo, nine, – whose father is her ex-husband, Simon Konecki – in the August issue of Elle magazine

Adele, who has suffered from a bad back since her teens, said she slipped her L6 in January 2021 after the adorable attack.

Adele shares more details about her son, revealing that she flew back from New York, where she attended a wedding with her boyfriend Rich Paul to take Angelo to a concert.

The British star said Angelo is a “huge Billie Eilish fan” and she took him to see her perform at The O2 in London.

Ah! The British star said Angelo is a ‘huge Billie Eilish fan’ and she took him to see her perform at The O2 in London

Discussing his love for Billie, she said, “He’s going to… [his room] after school and read all the texts and then he wants to talk about it.’

Adele dedicated a song on her most recent album 30 called My Little Love to her son and his voice was first heard in a voice note.

Since the song’s release, Adele has admitted that he will “probably go through the stages of hating” the song she wrote about him.

So cute: While discussing his love for Billie, she said, “He’s going to… [his room] after school and read all the texts and then he wants to discuss them’

She spoke to Canadian musician Tom Power about how the sincere track.

She said, “He’ll probably hate it when he’s a teenager, but it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to get out of my life — not the album — so I had to record it.”

Adele, whose album chronicles her divorce from Simon, added that she “wanted to be clear with him and just be honest with him because a lot of parents hide things from their kids, as we should in most cases.”

The lyrics contain lines like: ‘Mommy’s been having a lot of big feelings lately’ […] And I feel like I don’t really know what I’m doing.”

Dedication: Adele dedicated a song on her most recent album 30 called My Little Love to her son and his voice was first heard in a voice note

She said, “Imagine hearing that as a six-year-old. “What do you mean, you don’t know what you’re doing?” You panic and your whole world would collapse.

‘I couldn’t hide from him. He could see me more clearly if I tried to hide from him.’

Adele also confirmed that making the album cleared up mental things for her, saying, “It cleared up some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling.”

Following the news of her album, the hitmaker Easy On Me performed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, marking the first time she performed in front of her son.

She said on stage, “It’s the absolute honor of my life, honey, to have you here tonight.”