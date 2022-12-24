Adele sends well wishes to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Adele sent her best wishes, love and support to Megan Thee Stallion at her Friday night show in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old hitmaker was in the sixth weekend of her Vegas residency when she kicked off the intro to Water Under The Bridge.

The Grammy winner explained that someone had taken a video of the WAP singer dancing to the tune, adding, “I want to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very Merry Christmas. Girl, get your peace. Now do what you want baby. Love you!’ in a video shared on Twitter.

Best wishes: Adele sent her best wishes, love and support to Megan Thee Stallion at her Friday night show in Las Vegas

Adele referred to the court verdict in which 30-year-old Say It singer Tory Lanez was found guilty on Friday of shooting Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, in July 2020, during an argument after a party at the home of Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills.

Megan said as she got out of the car they were traveling in and walked away when Tory pointed a gun at her and shouted “dance b**ch” as he fired the gun, injuring both her feet.

In an emotional testimony on Dec. 13, the Savage artist shared that she had battled depression and suicidal thoughts after the incident and said coming forward had hurt her personally and professionally.

“I want to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very Merry Christmas. Girl, get your peace. Now do what you want baby. Love you!’ (Megan Thee Stallion pictured in August)

Getting in touch: The 34-year-old hitmaker was on the sixth weekend of her stay in Vegas when she reached out to Megan, whose life was turned upside down following the July 2020 shooting

The Body artist admitted she was hurt by opposition to her in the hip-hop community, including Drake’s song Circo Loco.

“I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to endure this torture,” she testified, according to the statement. Los Angeles Times.

Megan also testified that she was hesitant to tell police about the incident, which happened at the same time as the Black Lives Matter marches.

Depression: In emotional testimony on Dec. 13, the Savage artist shared that she had battled depression and suicidal thoughts after the incident and said coming forward had hurt her personally and professionally

Emotional Testimony: Megan testified that pushing back into the hip-hop community had been painful. “I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to go through this torture,” she testified according to the Los Angeles Times

“At that point, we’re at the height of police brutality…I felt like if I said, ‘This guy just shot me,’ they’d shoot first and ask questions later.”

Tory Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison after being found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, negligent firing of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

His lawyer said they will appeal the conviction.

Convicted: Tory Lanez could face up to 22 years in prison after being found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, negligently firing a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle