Adele Roberts reveals she suffered a prolapsed stoma that left her ‘colon hanging out’

Adele Roberts has revealed she’s had a prolapsed stoma that she said has “colon hanging out.”

On her Instagram, the former Big Brother star, 43, shared how the “scary” problem occurred while she was getting ready for Scott Mills’ farewell party, where her partner had to help Kate Holderness solve it at home.

Adele, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2021 and was declared cancer-free in June, admitted she “didn’t know this could happen” and initially “paniced” before realizing it was happening. looked worse than it was.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ kept her fans informed about her and Kate’s efforts to repair the stoma, which she named Audrey, and the pair even put sugar on it to make it disappear.

In a prolapsed stoma, the stoma protrudes too far above the skin. It can often be repaired with another type of ostomy pouch, but more complex cases require surgery.

The star initially took to her Instagram stories to share what had happened, saying, “Another day, another bit of mischief from Audrey. My stoma has prolapsed today.’

She then used an umbrella handle to show how much the size of the stoma had changed, adding: ‘I have to take a shower now, take this elephant trunk out, put ice on it. That’s one of the things that makes it go down, or apparently sprinkle it with sugar.’

Adele also took to her grid to share an image of her stomach covered in sugar to showcase her and Kate’s attempts to get her stoma back.

She also shared a video in which she gave her followers an update on the situation, explaining how they “got my stoma back in my body, with sugar – it really works!”

She went on to say it was the “most grotesque thing I’ve ever seen,” noting that they initially filmed it to show people, but decided not to share the footage so as not to alarm people — especially those with ostomy. .

In the clip, Kate also saw the normal size of Adele’s stoma before using her hands to show how far it had vomited outside her body, with Adele quipped, “I can’t believe I’m not dead!”

The star also shared a lengthy caption alongside her post where she further talked about the “pretty shocking” moment and thanked fans for sharing their advice.

She wrote: ‘If you had told me a year ago that I was going to sugar my colon, I wouldn’t have believed you! Audrey is at it again – why do I have the naughtiest stoma in the world?!

“I’d like to show you what a prolapsed stoma looks like… but I’ve just reviewed the footage and I wouldn’t want to alarm anyone. It’s actually quite shocking to be honest… but I think it’s also important to share – I didn’t know this could happen.

“I was panicked and very scared, but thanks to others sharing their stories online, I realized it’s very common and looks worse than it is.”

She concluded: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who sent advice today and please call your #ostomy nurse immediately or seek medical advice if the same happens to you.

How am I supposed to tell Scott Mills I couldn’t go to his farewell party because my colon was hanging out.”

Kate also took to her own Instagram to share a photo of her preparing to coat Adele’s ostomy in sugar after learning online that it might solve the problem.

She wrote: ‘STOMA SUGAR. Just in case we can’t make your farewell party @realscottmills & @chrisstark.

“The current situation is trying to get @adeleroberts’ small intestine back into her body (her stoma has prolapsed and apparently sugar is helping?)…enjoy your show as we run this back street operation #Loveyoubye.”