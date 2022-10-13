Adele Roberts attends the Attitude Awards after her bowel cancer battle

Adele Roberts cut a chic figure as she attended the Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday night after her battle with colon cancer.

The radio DJ, 43, looked happy and healthy as she formed a storm on the red carpet after handing Ellie Goulding the Ally Award that night.

Adele showed her sense of style in a cropped black jumpsuit with gold button detailing at the front as she beamed away.

Radiant: Adele Roberts cut a chic figure as she attended the Attitude Awards at London’s The Roundhouse on Wednesday night after her battle with colon cancer

Under her jumpsuit, she wore a black bralet that gave a glimpse of her toned figure.

She completed her look with chunky black boots and opted for a radiant makeup look to showcase her beautiful features.

Adele posed with singer Ellie, 35, after giving her the award, and the pair laughed off for photos together.

Glowing: The radio DJ, 43, looked happy and healthy as she formed a storm on the red carpet after handing Ellie Goulding the Ally Award on the night

Chic: Adele showed her sense of style in a cropped black jumpsuit with gold button detailing at the front as she beamed away

Mel C and Strictly’s John Whaite and Johannes Radebe were also honored at the awards.

The Attitude Awards showcase the very best of the global LGBTQ community and provide a platform for role models while supporting the Attitude Magazine Foundation, which raises money for LGBT causes.

Radio 1 presenter Adele announced in June that she was ‘cancer-free’.

The TV star was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer in October 2021 and shares her experience of chemotherapy and surgery since her diagnosis.

Happy: She completed her look with chunky black boots and opted for a radiant makeup look to show off her beautiful features

The DJ posted a photo of her jumping for joy outside the hospital on Monday, revealing that it was “the day I’ve been waiting for” when she received scan results from her doctor.

Adele posted an emotional message alongside photos of herself and her doctor Dr. Khan and wrote: ‘Angel on Earth. The day I’ve been waiting for.

“Hearing the words ‘you are cancer free’ was breathtaking. I keep repeating it in my head. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard. Even though I prayed that Dr. Khan would say that to me, I don’t think my head would let me believe it until I heard it.’

Outfit: Under her jumpsuit she wore a black bralet that flashed a glimpse of her toned figure

“Everything we’ve been through seems to be swirling around in my body and life feels a little surreal right now… BUT I’M SO THANKFUL! I count my blessings.’

“I am also in awe of everyone involved with cancer. The courage, the strength, the determination… and sometimes the humor you showed was downright superhuman.’

“You inspired me and gave me the fire to never give up. You are warriors and it is thanks to the fact that you were so strong that it kept me going. Feel the fear and do it anyway.’

Ceremony: Adele posed with singer Ellie, 35, after giving her the award, and the pair laughed off for photos together

Event: The Attitude Awards showcase the very best of the global LGBTQ community and provide a platform for role models while supporting the Attitude Magazine Foundation, which raises money for LGBT causes

“Sometimes it took all my strength to get out of bed and face the day, but I did it anyway. Every day I made sure to do something to give you a huge f*ck of cancer. It cost us too much. I didn’t know what fate had in store for me, but I knew I would always keep trying.’

Adele thanked her loved ones, including her friend Kate Holderness, writing:

“Thank you to my family, my friends, everyone who took the time to message me, send me love or positive thoughts. You kept me going and helped me defeat this beast. That’s one thing Dr Khan said to me. Your mind can go to dark places when you’re dealing with cancer, but that’s all I knew I had control over.”

“My body may have been dying—it’s still so painful—but I couldn’t let it destroy my mind.”

Winners: Layton Williams with the Culture Award, Adele Roberts, Ellie Goulding with the Ally Award and AJ Odudu

“It certainly made me happier than I’ve ever been. Going through the darkness has given me the light. It transformed me, I got my little stoma Audrey, brought great people into my life and now it’s time for me to really start living.’

The DJ underwent ostomy surgery last year to remove an intestinal tumor and told her followers at the time that “this ostomy bag saved my life.”

A colostomy leads one end of the large intestine (part of the intestine) through an opening (stoma) in the abdomen. A bag is placed over the stoma to collect the stool.

She has also undergone multiple chemotherapy.

Happy days: In June, Radio 1 presenter Adele announced she was ‘cancer-free’

Adele’s partner Kate has taken care of her on her own, with the star saying Hello! Magazine this month that the diagnosis has brought them closer than ever.

“It sounds strange, but it has brought us closer than ever. I’ve always loved Kate, but since my diagnosis I’ve seen a different side of her. She’s my counselor, my mentor, and the best nurse ever,” Adele explained.

“She helped me when I could barely walk and had to shuffle to work at Radio 1. She’s my absolute hero.”

Holderness added: “I’ve always been a timid person, but Adele’s disease has unleashed a strength in me that I didn’t know I had.”

Difficult: The TV star was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer in October 2021 and shares her experience with chemotherapy and surgery since her diagnosis