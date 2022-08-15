Adele reveals her plans for marriage and kids with Rich Paul after rescheduled Vegas residency

Adele has revealed that her dream is to become a “housewife” as she plans a marriage and children with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

While she’s currently focused on finally bringing her highly anticipated Las Vegas shows to life, the 34-year-old singer said post-Vegas will be all about family as she gushed about life with her sports agent beau, 40, in a rare public display of affection, saying she’s as “happy as I’ll ever be.”

Adele stated, “I’ve never been so in love. I am obsessed with him. I definitely want more children.’

Starring in a stunning global cover shoot for the October 2022 issue of ELLE UKAdele also revealed her “embarrassment” about canceling her Vegas residency dates at the last minute, calling the scandal “by far the worst moment of my career.”

Family Plans: Adele has revealed her dream is to become a “housewife” as she plans a wedding and children with her boyfriend Rich Paul after finally taking her Las Vegas shows on stage this winter

The superstar and the multimillionaire agent first met at a party a few years ago and made their relationship public in the summer of 2021.

The musician was previously married to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, the father of her nine-year-old son Angelo, who married in 2018 and separated the same year.

“I’m a housewife and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she added. “But right now all I have in my head is Vegas. I wanna fucking get it done.’

The star has remained coy about rumors that she and Rich are currently engaged, telling ELLE she “definitely” wants to get married again.

She added shyly, “Well! We will. Well, I’m not married” when asked if the ring she’s been wearing recently is an engagement diamond.

‘I’m just in love! I am happy as I will ever be. I might as well be married,” she later confesses her huge ring: “I’m not engaged. I just love luxury jewelry, boy!’

Adele was also eager to discuss what she called “the worst moment of my career” after she canceled her residency in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The superstar was scheduled to open her Weekends with Adele show in January, but canceled at the last minute in an emotional video message to her fans.

After the rescheduled dates for the performance were leaked, the singer took to Instagram last month to finally confirm that the show will begin in November, while thanking fans for their “patience.”

“It was by far the worst moment of my career,” she told Elle of her decision to cancel. ‘By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.’

She explained with just hours to go before her debut date that she was just not happy with the show.

“There was just no soul in it. The arrangement of the stage was wrong. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.’

Speaking of the backlash she faced from fans, many of whom had spent thousands on flights and accommodation to see the star, Adele admitted that “the first few months were really, really hard. I was humiliated.’

‘But it made my self-confidence grow in myself, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I am very proud of myself for standing up for my artistic needs.’

She called her renewed plans for the 32 concert dates, which run from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023. “nostalgic” teasing that the shows will tell the story of her career.

“It’s going to be really beautiful,” she mused, adding that she’ll be much of her signature audience interaction, joking: “Obviously I don’t have bullet points when I talk. That’s why my shows are so erratic. I once gave a talk of about an hour about an aquarium!’

“I think I’m right to do it now,” she said of the residency. ‘I know I’m not about 60 years old and I don’t have 20 albums in my pocket yet. But I think my music will work in a Vegas show.”

Example: Adele was previously married to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, the father of her nine-year-old son Angelo, who married in 2018 and broke up the same year (pictured in 2012)

Ring: Adele was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger at the BRIT Awards in February, but has remained coy about engagement rumours, joking about the ring: ‘I just love high-end jewelry, kid!’

Prior to Vegas, Adele surprised fans with two dates in her hometown of London in June, her first concert in five years.

“They were two of the best crowds I’ve ever stood in front of, ever, in my entire career.” said the star of the Hyde Park concerts.

“That’s the first thing I said to Rich when I got in the car after the second show,” she says. “I was like, ‘Well, f**k, now I’ve got itchy feet. I’ve got itchy feet, Rich!’

When she sang “Someone Like You” on the first night in London, she let the audience take over one of the last choruses, and then she got a little choked up when she heard the singing. “I wrote that on my own, in my little apartment, when I was 21,” the emotional star explained.

“The fact that they all remember the words and love the song, it was just incredible.”

“Fifteen years is a long time. But one thing I’m so happy about, even with how big my life is now, is that I was living a really normal life. You know?’

In May, Adele moved in with boyfriend Rich after dating for a year as she shared a photo of them outside their new home.

In January, the vocal powerhouse was alleged to have splurged “$58 million” on a fourth property — Sylvester Stallone’s mega-mansion in Beverly Hills that had been on the market for most of the year. And now the house turns out to be a new love nest for the singer and her boyfriend.

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Adele described her relationship with Rich as the most “incredible, candid and easiest” relationship she’s ever had.

Although they’ve only seen each other since last summer, they first met at a friend’s birthday party several years earlier.

They would reconnect later in June 2021, with Adele saying: “I didn’t tell many of my friends at first because I wanted to keep it to myself.

They showed their love when they attended the NBA Finals as a couple in July, and again at LeBron James’ wife’s birthday party in August.

Adele went official Instagram with their romance in a post on September 19, which she captioned with a red heart emoji.

Speaking of their reconnection years after their first meeting, Adele said, “Rich just put on an incredible amount of weight,” and that their union has had a positive impact on her well-being ever since.

Speaking to Vogue, she explained, “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or exhausted. It’s the exact opposite. It’s wild.’