Adele poses with new Emmy award for One Night Only… as she’s a Tony award away from EGOT status

Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys for her CBS special “One Night Only” which was simulcast on Paramount+.

A day later, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself posing next to the latest trophy to be added to her prize shelf at home.

With the win, the London native now only needs a Tony award to achieve the coveted EGOT status, dubbed the “grand slam” of show business.

One win away from EGOT: Adele, 34, posed with the Emmy award she won for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, putting her just a Tony award away from reaching the EGOT status

‘Damn it, I’m as happy as hell! Thanks @mrbenwinston for giving me this round this afternoon!!’ she began in the caption.

She added: “Trust me I officially have an EGO,” followed by a screaming happy emoji with a happy face.

“Thank you so much @televisionacad, I am so honored to receive this. Big up for all involved. @griffithobservatory thanks for letting me sing on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x.’

For the cover photo, Adele (née Adele Laurie Blue Adkins), 34, flashed a beaming and proud smile from behind the gold Emmy.

Seemingly shot while at home, she also got playful with the camera, giving a tough look as she sat behind the trophy.

The third and final photo just showed the Emmy sitting on a table in her living room.

Beaming: The English singer-songwriter flashed a proud smile in her Instagram post, saying she had reached the EGO level of the EGOT

Awards are piling up: The London resident also shared a photo of the Emmy award on her living room table

Adele’s television special won in all five categories in which it was nominated at Saturday’s ceremony in downtown Los Angeles, which also featured Excellent lighting design/direction for a special series, excellent sound mixing for a series or special series, excellent technical direction/camera work for a special series and excellent direction for a special series.

One Night Only, Adele’s first live performance in six years, was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on October 24, 2021, and aired the following month.

It featured Adele performing three then unheard of songs from her fourth studio album 30 (2021), as well as songs from her previous three albums 19 (2008), 21 (2011) and 25 (2015).

The performances were interspersed with an interview with legendary television host Oprah Winfrey.

5 for 5: Adele’s television special actually won in all five Emmy categories, including Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series of Special, Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork For A Special, and Outstanding directing for a variety of special

Special Evening: One Night Only, Adele’s first live performance in six years, was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on October 24, 2021 and aired the following month

To complete the first three parts of the EGOT, Adele previously won 15 Grammys out of 18 nominations and scored her Oscar by winning Best Original Song for the soundtrack single Skyfall for the James Bond film of the same name.

There are only 17 performers in the history of entertainment who have won all four categories: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, the most recent being Jennifer Hudson, who last won a Tony Award in June for producing the musical. A Strange Loop.

She has even made history as the third Black EGOT winner and the fifth woman.

Besides Hudson, other 21st century EGOT winners include Alan Menken (2020) John Legend (2018), Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018), Tim Rice (2018), Robert Lopez (2008), Whoopi Goldberg (2002) and Mike Nichols ( 2001).

The short list of 20th century winners are Marvin Hamlisch (1995), Audrey Hepburn (1993), John Gielgud (1991), Scott Rudin (1984), Jonathan Tunick (1982), Rita Moreno (1977), Mel Brooks (1967) ). ), Richard Rodgers (1962) and Helen Hayes (1953).