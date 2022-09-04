Adele nears EGOT status as she takes home first Emmy Award for CBS special Adele One Night Only

Adele took home her first-ever Emmy on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held Saturday night in Los Angeles, California.

Despite being absent from the ceremony, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter took home the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award for her CBS special Adele One Night Only that aired last November.

In the special, Adele played new music for the first time in six years and participated in an intimate sit-down interview with legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

In addition to the Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded), Adele One Night Only also took home wins in the following Emmy Award categories: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series of Special and Outstanding Technical directing, camera work, video control for a special.

The Rolling in the Deep singer’s Emmy win puts her just a Tony Award win away from an EGOT winner.

An EGOT winner is a person who has won an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award or Oscar, and a Tony Award.

To date, only 17 people have been able to collect all four, although many have come close.

Some of the biggest EGOT winners include West Side Story star Rita Moreno, The Producers director Mel Brooks, legendary comedian Whoopi Goldberg and All of Me singer John Legend, the second youngest person to have accomplished this feat.

Adele has won 15 Grammys and took home the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2013 for the James Bond theme Skyfall.

Her big Emmy win came just days after she opened up about canceling her Las Vegas residency because it lacked the intimacy of her previous shows.

The multimillionaire singer dismayed fans, many of whom had already paid to see her on stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, after she canceled her string of performances in a tearful Instagram post just hours before her first performance in January.

Looking back at the moment she pulled the plug during an interview with ELLEAdele, 34, admits the decision came when she performed a sound check in the cavernous venue while looking out for rows upon rows of empty seats.

“There was just no soul in it,” she said. “The stage setup was wrong. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.’

She also reportedly had problems with the arrangement of the pool of water she would stand in, comparing it to an “old pond.”

Adele described the pool as a ‘baggy old pond’ and refused to stand pointlessly in it,’ said a source.

After leaving Vegas, the singer admits she struggled to cope with the fallout from her cancellation, but refused to backtrack on the decision.

“The first few months were very, very difficult,” she said. “But it made my confidence grow, because it was a very brave thing to do.

“And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I am very proud of myself for standing up for my artistic needs.’

She will now focus on a brand new show after personally overseeing the creative direction, with the first priority being to create the intimacy she felt was missing from her original set.

The star called her renewed plans for the 32 concert dates, which run from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023, “nostalgic” and insisted that it tell the story of her career.

She said: ‘I want to tell the story from the beginning of my career until now. I won’t give too much away, but the show is growing.

“It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s going to be so beautiful.’

In January, Adele told fans, many of whom were already in Las Vegas at the time, several reasons why she was pushing back the residency.

“My show isn’t done yet,” she said. “We tried absolutely everything to put it together on time, and to make it good enough for you. But we are absolutely devastated by delivery delays and COVID.”

After the rescheduled dates for the performance were leaked, the singer took to Instagram to finally confirm that the show will begin in November, while thanking fans for their “patience.”

Insiders at the Caesars Palace camp told TMZ in May that the resort and Live Nation had to come to a workable agreement with the singer within a month for the show to go ahead.

Adele’s friend Rich Paul, a top sports agent, had apparently started negotiations on the show, which was reportedly going to bring in $150 million.

The sources said Adele had multiple points of contention about the show, including but not limited to the choir and sound system.