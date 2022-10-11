Adele makes rare appearance with boyfriend Rich Paul as they enjoy romantic dinner in Santa Monica

She prepares to start her long-delayed residency in Las Vegas.

But Adele took some time off from her work schedule to enjoy a romantic dinner with her beautiful Rich Paul in Santa Monica on Monday.

The singer looked casually cool in an abstract print cardigan and trainers for her evening at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Date night: Adele took some time off her work schedule to enjoy a romantic dinner with her beautiful Rich Paul in Santa Monica on Monday

She stayed comfortable in gray track pants and Nike sneakers, adding a touch of designer bling with a white Ralph Lauren quilted bag.

The fresh-faced star wore minimal makeup for the quiet night out.

Sports agent Rich and Adele, who made their romance public last summer, kept their distance as they left the restaurant and headed for the car.

The singer flies back and forth between the LA home she shares with Rich and Las Vegas, where she begins her new residence. in November of this year.

Table for two: The singer looked casually cool in an abstract print cardigan and trainers for her evening at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi

Arm candy: Adele added gray track pants and Nike trainers to her look, adding a touch of designer bling with a white Ralph Lauren quilted bag

The singer announced the new dates in July, months after she left fans thousands of pounds out of pocket when she pulled the plug on her shows with just 24 hours notice.

Adele was set to open her Weekends with Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January, but canceled at the very last minute, leaving fans devastated by wasted money on flights and hotels.

The Set Fire to the Rain star – who is dating sports agent Rich Paul – was seen dressed casually with a team of assistants wearing a gold ring with a diamond on her finger.

Dinner date: The fresh-faced star wore minimal makeup for the quiet night out

Busy time: The singer flies back and forth between her LA base and Las Vegas, where she will begin her new residency in November this year

Beau: Sports agent Rich and Adele live in LA together, but Adele will be spending her weekends in Sin City in November

She’s said to be on her way to a private viewing of her stage in Sin City, after it was rumored she’d been unhappy last time.

After the rescheduled dates for the performance were leaked, the singer took to Instagram in July to confirm that the show will begin in November, when she thanked fans for their “patience” and revealed that priority will be given to existing ticket holders.

Alongside a show poster, she wrote: “Words cannot explain how ecstatic I am to finally announce these rescheduled shows. I was really devastated that I had to cancel them.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out the logistics for the show I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!

Back on stage: The singer announced her new Vegas dates in July, months after she let fans out of their pockets when she pulled the plug on her shows with just 24 hours notice

“Now I know it was a terrible decision on my part for some of you, and I will always regret it, but I promise you it was the right one.

“Being with you every week in such an intimate space is what I’ve been looking forward to the most and I’m going to give you the very best of myself.

“Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele.”

Despite rumors of the residency being moved to a different location, Adele confirmed she will still be performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

‘Thank you for your patience!’: Adele finally announced her new dates in Las Vegas on Monday, as she stuck to her ‘terrible’ decision to cancel the shows at the last minute

The new dates come after it was reported that the Easy On Me hitmaker was motivated to ‘move forward’ with rescheduling her Sin City shows after returning to the stage for two sold-out performances at London’s Hyde Park in early July.

A source told The Sun: ‘Adele loved performing in London and it gave her the drive to continue her residency in Vegas.

An announcement will be made in the coming weeks. Management has requested a celebration to promote her return.”

In January, the Grammy Award-winning singer wept as she explained to fans that she had “tried everything” to get her show going, but Covid had “destroyed” everything.

She said in a video she shared on her social media channels: “I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t done yet.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything to put it together on time and make sure it’s good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

‘Half of my crew and team are’ [ill] with Covid and still, and it’s been impossible.”