Adele FINALLY reschedules Las Vegas residency for November – 10 months after cancelling last minute

Adele has finally confirmed the new dates for her stay in Las Vegas, months after she left fans thousands of pounds out of pocket when she pulled the plug on her shows with just 24 hours notice.

The 34-year-old superstar was due to open her Weekends with Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January, but canceled at the last minute.

After rescheduled dates for the performance were leaked last week, the singer took to Instagram on Monday to confirm the show will begin in November, thanking fans for their “patience” and revealing that priority will be given to existing ticket holders.

Alongside a show poster, she wrote: “Words cannot explain how ecstatic I am to finally announce these rescheduled shows. I was really devastated that I had to cancel them.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out the logistics for the show I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!

“Now I know it was a terrible decision on my part for some of you, and I will always regret it, but I promise you it was the right one.

“Being with you every week in such an intimate space is what I’ve been looking forward to the most and I’m going to give you the very best of myself.

“Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele.”

Despite rumors of the residency being moved to a different location, Adele confirmed she will still be performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

In addition to the 24 moved shows, eight new shows have also been announced. Performances now take place from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023.

A select number of tickets will be available for all 32 performances, with two options to purchase tickets for these shows.

Access to each presale is limited, with priority given to fans who had tickets for the original show dates or who previously registered and were on the waitlist for the Weekends with Adele Verified Fan Presale.

If you can't make your rescheduled show date, you have until Monday, August 1, 2022 to request a refund.

A select number of tickets will be available for all 32 performances, with two options to purchase tickets for these shows.

Access to each presale is limited, with priority given to fans who had tickets for the original show dates or who previously registered and were on the waitlist for the Weekends with Adele Verified Fan Presale.

The refunded fan presale will be available on Wednesday, August 10, and the general verified fan presale will be released the following day.

On Wednesday, August 3, fans who had tickets for the original show dates, or who previously registered and were on the waitlist for the Weekends with Adele Verified Fan Presale, will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster with further instructions on how to participate.

More information will become available at that time.

The new dates come after it was reported that the Easy On Me hitmaker was motivated to ‘move forward’ with rescheduling her Sin City shows after returning to the stage for two sold-out performances at London’s Hyde Park in early July.

A source told The Sun: ‘Adele loved performing in London and it gave her the drive to continue her residency in Vegas.

An announcement will be made in the coming weeks. Management has requested a celebration to promote her return.”

In January, the Grammy Award-winning singer wept as she explained to fans that she had “tried everything” to get her show going, but Covid had “destroyed” everything.

She said in a video she shared on her social media channels: “I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t done yet.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything to put it together on time and make sure it’s good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

‘Half of my crew and team are’ [ill] with Covid and still, and it’s been impossible.”

The star was reportedly unhappy with the staging, which featured her singing the songs in a fake swimming pool. But her decision infuriated fans, many of whom had spent thousands traveling long distances to the performances.

Earlier this month, during a performance at BST Festival in Hyde Park London, the singer said she… utterly ‘mortified’ by having to cancel the shows, saying that the the last thing she wanted was to “disappoint people.”

The Grammy-winning star gave her first UK performance in five years when she told audiences she “takes singing very seriously.”

She told the audience, “I know a lot of things have happened with this album and I’m sure a lot of you feel like you’ve been let down and stuff, which is really humbling and upsetting to me.

Insiders at the Caesars Palace camp told: TMZ in May that the resort and Live Nation had to come to a workable arrangement with the singer within a month for the show to go ahead.

Adele’s friend Rich Paul, a top sports agent, had apparently started negotiations on the show, which was reportedly going to bring in $150 million.

The sources said Adele had multiple points of contention about the show, including but not limited to the choir and sound system.

Caesars insiders also cited a disagreement over a pool intended to be part of the concert series.

Earlier, rumors circulated that Adele had a fight with the set designer about the water feature.

In April, Adele reportedly fired her creative team and hired an entirely new team to save her postponed stay.

She has reportedly broken up with the creative team behind the residency and instead lined up in Take That’s creative expert to take charge.

Her decision comes after she revealed that the postponed series of concerts will take place “definitely” this year, as she wants to have another baby next year.

Adele said goodbye to her longtime collaborator Esmeralda “Es” Devlin, who designed the set for her 121-date tour in 2016, and hired Kim Gavin and Stufish, according to The Telegraph.

Artistic Director Kim has been behind every Take That tour since 1992 and has won a BAFTA for his work on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Meanwhile, Stufish are the production designers behind the Rolling Stones’ upcoming 60th anniversary tour and Stormzy’s Heavy is the Head tour.