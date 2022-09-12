Adele brushes aside marriage speculation as she joins Rich Paul at Beyoncé’s birthday celebration

Marriage rumors were brushed aside when Adele helped her close friend Beyoncé celebrate her 41st birthday in California on Sunday night.

The British singer was joined by partner Rich Paul while attending the star-studded event, held exclusively on the grounds of a sprawling Bel Air mansion.

Arriving in the back of a chauffeured car, Adele, 34, looked busy as she followed sports agent Rich, 40, to the extravagant venue.

Celebration time: Marriage rumors were brushed aside when Adele helped her close friend Beyoncé celebrate her 41st birthday in California on Sunday night

Guests on the night included Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith, Lily Rose-Depp and Megan Fox as stars of fashion, film and music came together to help Beyoncé navigate a tentative step into her 40s.

Adele’s appearance at the birthday party follows wild speculation about a yet-to-be-confirmed secret marriage to Rich, whom she began dating after the collapse of her first marriage to Simon Konecki.

The singer originally sparked wedding rumors after sharing photos of her Los Angeles home celebrating her first Emmy win for a TV concert, Adele: One Night Only.

Here he comes: The British singer was joined by partner Rich Paul (left) while attending the star-studded event, held exclusively on the grounds of a sprawling Bel Air mansion

Make way: Adele was shielded by umbrellas when she entered the extravagant venue on Sunday night

In the blink of an eye from the trophy lying on her coffee table, a personalized game labeled “The Paul’s” was on display, sparking a spate of comments from excited fans who suspected the secretive star has married her partner of a year.

The game, which appears to be a set of dominoes or Rummikub tiles, had ‘The Paul’s’ (sic) – with a misplaced apostrophe – written clearly on the side, prompting one of the star’s 50.8 million followers to ask: ‘are you married? ‘ in the comments.

“I don’t know if it makes me more excited or upset by the bad punctuation,” another joked.

Calm: Adele looked concerned as she arrived in the back of a chauffeured car

The superstar and the multimillionaire agent first met at a party a few years ago and made their relationship public in the summer of 2021.

Adele was previously married to charity entrepreneur Konecki, the father of her nine-year-old son Angelo, who married in 2018 and separated the same year.

In an interview last month with ELLE UKAdele responded to rumors that she was engaged, joking that she “might as well be married.”

Claims: Adele’s appearance at the birthday extravaganza follows wild speculation about a yet-to-be-confirmed secret marriage to Rich, following a post honoring her Emmy win for a TV concert, Adele: One Night Only

There it is: In the blink of an eye from the trophy lying on her coffee table, a personalized game labeled “The Paul’s” was featured, sparking a deluge of comments from excited fans

“I’ve never been so in love,” she gushed. ‘I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids.

She added shyly, “Well! We will. Well, I’m not married” when asked if the ring she’s been wearing recently is an engagement diamond.

‘I’m just in love! I am happy as I will ever be. I might as well be married,” she later confesses her huge ring: “I’m not engaged. I just love luxury jewelry, boy!’

Double party? The game had ‘The Paul’s’ (sic) written clearly on the side, prompting one of the star’s 50.8 million followers to ask, ‘Are you married?’

Rumor has it, ‘Can’t say if I’m more excited or upset by the poor punctuation,’ another fan joked in the flurry of comments

In May, Adele moved in with Rich, who leads NBA star LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and other athletes, after a year of dating while sharing a photo of them outside their new $58 million dollar home in Beverly Hills. .

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Adele described her relationship with Rich as the most “incredible, candid and easiest” relationship she’s ever had.

Although they’ve only seen each other since last summer, they first met at a friend’s birthday party several years earlier.

They would reconnect later in June 2021, with Adele saying: “I didn’t tell many of my friends at first because I wanted to keep it to myself.”