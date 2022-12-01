Home Adelaide’s new Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith is taken to hospital after collapsing
Adelaide’s new Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith is taken to hospital after collapsing

The new mayor of a major Australian city collapses dramatically during a business event and is taken to hospital

  • Adelaide’s new mayor, Jane Lomax-Smith, collapses at a business event
  • She was taken away by ambulance on Thursday after the dramatic incident
  • Dr. Lomax-Smith took over the reins of the city council just last month

By Jade Hobman for Daily Mail Australia

published: 05:18, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 06:10, Dec 1, 2022

A newly appointed mayor has been taken to hospital after collapsing during a major corporate event.

Adelaide’s new mayor Jane Lomax-Smith was whisked away in an ambulance from the Property Council of Australia event on Thursday, just weeks into her new role.

Dr. Unable to walk, Lomax-Smith was held down by other people before falling to the floor at the Adelaide Convention Centre, The advertiser

understands.

A guest at the luncheon said they saw Dr. Lomax-Smith walking erratically from the Christmas feature with three other people as comedian Merrick Watts performed.

Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith (pictured) took over the reins of Adelaide City Council last month, vowing to restore confidence in the council after years of turmoil

“She reached about the penultimate row at the doors and just fell down,” he told the advertiser on Thursday.

“I thought she was having a stroke or seizure, but she passed out. People went to check on her and someone called an ambulance.”

No other detail has yet been released on the cause of the incident or on the current condition of Dr. Lomax-Smith.

Dr. Lomax-Smith took charge of Adelaide City Council last month, vowing to restore confidence in the council after years of turmoil.

She said she wanted to boost the city’s economy, fill up office space and protect parks in light of a “major challenge” facing the organization.

“I think the biggest challenge for the next municipality will be to reassert its credibility in the reputation of the municipality,” she told the advertiser last month.

It is not the first time that the former education minister has held the top position, as she led the council between 1997 and 2000.

Adelaide City Council has been contacted by Daily Mail Australia.

More to come.

Dr. Lomax-Smith was taken away in Adelaide on Thursday after the alarming incident, just weeks into her new role

1 day ago

