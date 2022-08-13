Adelaide’s Highway pub apologises to ‘Jenny’ on behalf of all ‘Steves’ over her viral cheating ad

<!–

The mystery about the scorned Australian woman who ran a full-page newspaper ad humiliating her boyfriend – or husband – for cheating has grown wider with a pub coming forward to apologize.

Adelaide’s The Highway hotel posted a hilarious, sad response to ‘Jenny’ on the roadside sign after its full-page ad for ‘Steve’ became an international phenomenon.

Meanwhile, people are desperately trying to figure out who is behind the brutal message.

“Dear Steve, I hope you’re happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy impostor you are,” she said in a full-page ad on page four of the Mackay & Whitsunday Life newspaper.

‘From Jenny. PS I bought this ad with your credit card.’

News of Steve’s smackdown in a regional Queensland newspaper went around the world and was reported in Asia, North America and Europe.

Skepticism about the brutal ad remained high, with many believing it to be a hoax or PR stunt, perhaps for a new reality TV show.

The hype over Jenny’s vandalism of her ex led Steve Threlfo, the duty manager of the Adelaide pub, to set up a gigantic sorry on behalf of his apparently unfaithful namesake.

“Dear Jenny, I’m sorry. Of all Steves,” the street sign read, in fact a response to Jenny’s ad that appeared in a regional Queensland newspaper on Friday.

The pub’s Facebook page further explained: ‘If your manager on duty is called Steve, we thought we’d let him do the sign today.’

By Saturday afternoon, ‘Jenny’ had not yet come forward to claim the ad as her own in the media or local social media – despite many people tagging their friends with the same name.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, “Steve” hadn’t come forward either – despite being tagged by friends as well.

But on Saturday morning, Mackay & Whitsunday Life’s ad sales manager went on Weekend Today to downplay claims of a hoax — at least not one by the paper itself.

He said the company had received and published the online booking for the ad — valued between $1,500 and $2,000 — but had not charged the credit card provided.

When they saw the artwork, they chose not to charge the card as it could technically be card fraud.

Mike McCann, sales manager for the Mackay & Whitsunday Life, “urged the man by the name of ‘Steve’ to come forward and ‘cover’ Jenny’s bill.

Mr McCann said staff thought the ad booking was “just crazy” and the response was “phenomenal”.

The newspaper said it had been ‘flooded’ with dozens of reports about the ad, which had been removed from page 4 – real estate of the main newspaper.

“We do NOT know who Steve is, but apparently he has been very bad,” the news channel said. “We will not disclose any details about Jenny,” the statement said.

Mr McCann joked he ‘might get in touch’ [with Jenny] and send a bottle of wine” because of all the attention the local paper got.

Amused audience members were torn between siding with Jenny, Steve, or writing the whole thing off as a yet-to-be-revealed “PR stunt.”

Although neither side had come forward, the public remained skeptical.

“It’s probably just an ad made by TV producers for a new show coming up starring a Jenny and Steve,” a woman posted on a Whitsundays social media page.