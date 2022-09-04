Adelaide’s Flinders hospital to pay woman $2.4million after misdiagnosis left her quadriplegic 

<!–

A hospital has been ordered to pay $2.4 million to a woman who became paralyzed after being misdiagnosed.

Edita Siroky has sued Flinders Medical Center in Adelaide for failing to recognize a bacterial spinal infection.

The Czech-born grandmother was treated in hospital several times, starting on February 14, 2018, after being transported from Noarlunga Hospital.

Ms Siroky reported having a sore throat that made swallowing painful, as well as a sore neck, dry cough, fever and vomiting, the Supreme Court of South Australia heard.

Despite tests indicating she “probably had a bacterial infection,” she was diagnosed with tonsillitis, discharged with a prescription and told to see her own doctor.

Adelaide’s Flinders Medical Center (pictured) has been ordered to pay $2.4 million to a woman paralyzed due to misdiagnosis

But two days later, Ms. Siroky was back in the hospital’s emergency department with worse shoulder and chest pain that was so bad she “made her cry.”

She had more blood tests that again indicated she had a bacterial infection that was getting worse.

After several days, she was prescribed a steroid called prednisolone and was discharged again, the Advertiser reported.

“The administration of the steroid prednisolone caused the rapid progression of Ms. Siroky’s discitis and the development of a spinal epidural abscess,” the claim concluded.

On February 27, 2018, Ms. Siroky collapsed in her chiropractor’s parking lot and was rushed to Flinders Medical Center and admitted to the intensive care unit.

The tests performed at the time confirmed that she had an infection, as well as damage to the spine.

Ms Siroky said the hospital was negligent in not using a translator or having an adequate health history and not giving her antibiotics.

“As a result of the hospital’s negligence in not diagnosing and treating Ms. Siroky’s infection process, she had a cervical spine discitis and the infection spread with the formation of an abscess,” the claim said.

Mrs. Siroky collapsed in the parking lot of her chiropractor’s office and was rushed to Flinders Medical Center and admitted to the intensive care unit. Pictured is an emergency ambulance in South Australia

“Untreated (it) grew, causing cord compression and subtotal quadriplegia.”

Ms. Siroky’s claim sought damages for her injuries, loss of joy in life, psychiatric problems and her need for ongoing treatment.

The hospital said it “admits that the plaintiff suffered a subtotal quadriplegia as a result of his negligence” who had and would require medical treatment.

‘The defendant admits that the applicant’s ability to function physically and enjoy life was impaired by the physical injuries, but denies that the applicant suffered psychological injuries.’

A $2.4 million settlement has been reached with the South Australian government on behalf of the hospital.