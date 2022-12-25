Adelaide teenage girl, 16, reportedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day

Girl, 16, leaves man fighting for life after allegedly stabbing him during late night Christmas horror, with police revealing pair are ‘known to each other’
- A man, 55, was reportedly found with stab wounds in a home in northern Adelaide
- Police were alerted to a residence on Petherton Road, Andrews Farm at about 2:50 a.m.
- A 16-year-old girl from the home was arrested and is expected to face charges
A man is fighting for his life after he is reportedly stabbed by a teenage girl during a late night Christmas incident in north Adelaide.
Police were called to a house on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, on Monday, Boxing Day, just after 2:50 am following reports of a domestic violence.
Officers arrived and reportedly found a man, 55, out of the home with stab wounds.
The man was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
South Australia Police said the general public was not to worry and confirmed that the teenage girl and man were known to each other.
A 16-year-old girl from the home was arrested at the scene.
She is currently being spoken to by police and is expected to be charged later on Monday.