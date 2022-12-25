Adelaide teenage girl, 16, reportedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day

A man is fighting for his life after he is reportedly stabbed by a teenage girl during a late night Christmas incident in north Adelaide.

Police were called to a house on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, on Monday, Boxing Day, just after 2:50 am following reports of a domestic violence.

Officers arrived and reportedly found a man, 55, out of the home with stab wounds.

The man was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

South Australia Police said the general public was not to worry and confirmed that the teenage girl and man were known to each other.

A man is fighting for his life after he is reportedly stabbed by a teenager in northern Adelaide. Pictured: Petherton Road

A 16-year-old girl from the home was arrested at the scene.

She is currently being spoken to by police and is expected to be charged later on Monday.