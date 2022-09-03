Adelaide teen suffers life-threatening injuries after falling from his e-skateboard

<!–

A teenager has suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off an e-skateboard during an overnight ride in south Adelaide.

The 15-year-old Seaford boy was knocked unconscious around 10 p.m. Thursday when he fell off the board at high speed and hit his head on the bitumen.

Police believe the teen was not wearing a helmet and was driving “at speed” at the time of the fall.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Flinders Medical Center with life-threatening head injuries.

Due to the extent of his injuries, major crash investigators were called in to assist with investigations.

A 15-year-old boy fell from his electric skateboard, seriously injuring his head, and fighting for his life in an Adelaide hospital (photo: stock image of a skateboard)

E-skateboards can reach speeds of up to 45 km/h – faster than a car is legally allowed to drive in a school zone.

The boards, along with e-scooters and other similar devices, are illegal to drive in South Australia except on private property.

According to the law, they fall under motor vehicles and therefore require a driver’s license, registration number and mandatory third-party insurance.

However, they are not eligible for registration as they do not meet the relevant safety requirements.