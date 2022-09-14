Adelaide special needs dentist Trudy Lin ‘incredibly humbled’ after invite to Queen’s Funeral

<!–

Adelaide dentist Trudy Lin says she is honored to attend the Queen’s funeral and hopes her invitation will bring greater recognition to those who work in her field.

The Young Australian of the Year 2022 offers oral care to people with physical and mental disabilities, psychiatric illness or complex medical problems, including cancer.

“It is such an honor and so incredibly humbled to be selected to represent South Australia and Australia,” said Dr. lin.

“I really hope the focus is not so much on me as an individual, but on me as a representative of all the other specialists in specialty dentistry working for the same purpose.”

dr. Lin said she had “great respect” for the Queen and her commitment to a life of service.

She initially felt disbelief after taking the call from the Prime Minister’s office on Sunday and quickly glanced at her work calendar.

“First of all, I’m committed to my patients, but I’m lucky enough to be supported by a great team,” she said.

“They were more than happy to be instrumental in helping and supporting me to get this opportunity.”

dr. Lin was one of 10 ‘ordinary Australians’ invited to Westminster Abbey’s funeral on Monday.

She will be joined by Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, Australian Local Hero Shanna Whan of the Year, i4give Day and Foundation co-creator Danny Abdallah, and Australian Racing Hall of Fame winner Chris Waller.

Senior Australian of the Year Valmai Dempsey, Tasmanian Local Hero Kim Smith, 2021 Senior Australian of the Year Dr. Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann, 2021 Western Australian of the Year Professor Helen Milroy and 2022 Queensland Local Hero Saba Abraham were also invited.