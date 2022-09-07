Adelaide resident uncovers secret burglar code after finding mysterious markings on his home

<!–

A homeowner has discovered a ‘secret code used by burglars’ after mysterious black markings were found on houses in an Australian neighborhood.

An Adelaide resident raised the alarm after they noticed two types of markings appearing at night in three different areas of their property: the fence, gutter pipe and back entrance to their home.

The concerned homeowner shared photos of the markings on Reddit on Sunday, which show two parts of the house marked with four straight parallel lines and another part of the house marked with the letters “NT.”

A concerned homeowner noticed three different types of markings, which ‘appeared overnight’ on their Adelaide property (pictured)

Two areas of the resident’s home were marked with four straight parallel lines (pictured), which Reddit users agreed was the code for would-be thieves and revealed the number of days the home had been under surveillance

They noted that there were similar markings on both corner houses and on mailboxes in their block, with one house marked with an ‘s’.

The resident reached out to Reddit users for help solving the mystery, asking if it could be part of a code used by burglars.

“I found these marked on our fence and back door,” the resident wrote.

“They showed up overnight. Thoughts? Can the house be flagged for a burglary?

The homeowner explained that the markings were not easy to find because they walked past them a number of times before noticing them.

‘Our front door is hidden behind a high fenced yard at the front. You cannot access the front door from the street,” they wrote.

‘You have to use a gate (where the markers are). The back door entrance is unfenced and accessible.

“The four battle marks at the back entrance were the only visible, but not exactly clear area.

“It was the last one we found. We’ve walked past it several times without seeing them.’

Reddit users weighed in on the debate that the markings were made by a graffiti artist in the area, a statement that was hastily rejected.

The homeowner also found the letters “NT” on his property (pictured). Reddit users confirmed the letters indicated the property had no security and was ‘no threat’ to a burglar

Burglars’ secret tags decoded The resident found three types of markings on his property and on other homes in the area. Reddit users agreed that the tags were a secret code used by would-be thieves. This is what they mean: Parallel lines: the number of days the property has been viewed EN: No threat. The property does not have a dog or security system S: The property has security

However, other users were quick to agree that the markings were code for would-be thieves in the area.

‘Peeps who want to break into your property. NT = no threat, S = security,” one user wrote.

“The markers are usually the number of days they’ve been watching your place/how many times you use an entrance in a day.”

Another user confirmed: ‘NT means ‘No Threat’, as if you have no security. It is best to remove the markings as soon as possible.

The homeowner reported the markings to police after more were found on other homes and a tree on the block.

South Australian Police have urged anyone who sees similar markings to come forward and report it.

“If this has happened, we would encourage anyone who finds suspicious markings on their property, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to contact police and report the matter,” South Police said. Australia.